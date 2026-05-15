International career

Jordan Hermann, born on December 4, 2001, comes from a cricketing family. His brother is a professional cricketer, which encouraged Jordan to follow the same path.

At just 23 years old, Hermann has not yet been selected for the South African national team. However, there is hope that he will soon be noticed and earn a spot on the national team.

After achieving impressive scores in school cricket, Hermann made it to the South Africa U19 team in 2020.

Leagues Participation

Jordan Hermann plays in the SA20 league for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He has been part of the team since 2023. This is an important moment in his career as he competes in one of South Africa’s main cricket leagues.

SA20

He had a strong start and continues to perform well in the league.

Year Team Notes 2023-Present Sunrisers Eastern Cape In his first season (2022-2023), Hermann played 8 matches, scoring 184 runs at an average of 23. In 2023-2024, he played 11 matches, scoring 295 runs at an average of 32.77. 2024 Sunrisers Eastern Cape Hermann helped the team win the SA20 championship. They defeated Durban's Super Giants in the final. He played 11 matches, scoring 356 runs at an average of 32.78. 2025 Sunrisers Eastern Cape In 2025, Hermann played 11 matches, with an average score of 69.78. He scored 53 runs in a win against Paarl Royals on February 1, 2025.

Domestic career

Hermann started his cricket career at a young age and played for the South Africa U-19 team before becoming a professional cricketer in 2021 at the age of 18 or 19.

Hermann's first-class debut took place on October 29, 2021, when he played for the Titans against the Warriors in Centurion. The following year, in 2022, he was added to the T20 squad for the Warriors. He played his first T20 match on October 18, 2022, against the Knights in Potchefstroom. In December 2022, Hermann made his List A debut for North West in a game against the Warriors in Potchefstroom. He quickly stood out as the leading run-scorer for his team, scoring 318 runs in his first five games.

As an all-rounder, Hermann continues to grow in both batting and fielding. His performances in the SA20 league helped him gain attention, including a century that placed him in the spotlight. South African cricket icon AB de Villiers recognized Hermann’s talent and praised him for his skills.

Hermann plays for the Eastern Cape team in all formats of domestic cricket. He also represents the Warriors in the CSA League Tournament. His impressive performances in domestic cricket have earned him a solid reputation as one of South Africa's rising stars in cricket.

Throughout his domestic career, Hermann has shown his value in both regular and knockout matches. Even when the Warriors faced challenges late in the season, Hermann remained a key player. His success in domestic cricket continues to suggest he has a bright future ahead in the sport.

Records and achievements

Jordan Hermann has earned recognition for his performance in cricket, with key accomplishments in recent years. Below are his records and awards:

SA20 2023: Hermann scored 295 runs in 11 games. His batting average was 32.77, placing him in the top 10 batters of the season.

SA20 2022: In his debut season, Hermann scored 184 runs in 8 games, with an average of 23.

2023: Hermann was named CSA Newcomer of the Year at the annual Awards Night.

SA20 2024: Hermann and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their second championship. They defeated Durban's Super Giants by 89 runs in the final.

Personal life

Jordan Hermann was born on December 4, 2001, in South Africa. He comes from a family with a strong cricket background. His brother is also a professional cricketer, which encouraged Jordan to follow in his footsteps. Despite his youth, Jordan has gained attention in the cricket world for his talent.

Family

Jordan's family has a connection to cricket. His brother is a professional cricketer, which inspired Jordan to pursue the sport as well.

Finance

Jordan Hermann’s net worth is between $1 million and $5 million, reflecting his success in cricket.

Fans

Jordan has a growing fan base. His talent has been recognized by many, including cricket legend AB de Villiers, who praised him as a rising star. In January 2025, Jordan’s potential continued to attract attention from cricket fans and analysts alike.