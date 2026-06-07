Match details Somerset vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, June 07, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Somerset Squad
|Players
|Banton Tom, Thomas Joshua F, Hermann Jordan, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Gregory Lewis, Sams Daniel, Goldsworthy Lewis, Overton Craig, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Ball Jake
|Bench
|Abell Tom, Lammonby Tom, Pretorius Migael, Smeed Will
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Yates Robert, Malik Zen, Mousley Dan, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Smith Kai, Davies Alex, Thompson Jordan, Woakes Chris, Gleeson Richard, Tariq Usman
|Bench
|Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Gilchrist Nathan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet