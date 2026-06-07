Match details Somerset vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM
SOM

215

WAR
WAR

216

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersBanton Tom, Thomas Joshua F, Hermann Jordan, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Gregory Lewis, Sams Daniel, Goldsworthy Lewis, Overton Craig, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Ball Jake
BenchAbell Tom, Lammonby Tom, Pretorius Migael, Smeed Will

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersYates Robert, Malik Zen, Mousley Dan, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Smith Kai, Davies Alex, Thompson Jordan, Woakes Chris, Gleeson Richard, Tariq Usman
BenchAli Tazeem Chaudry, Gilchrist Nathan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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