Match details Nottinghamshire vs Somerset First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

NOT
NOT
SOM
SOM

(96 ov.) 295/7

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Nottinghamshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersHameed Haseeb, Slater Ben, McCann Freddie, Clarke Joe, Haynes Jack, James Lyndon, Patterson-White Liam, Hutton Brett, O'Neill Fergus, Pennington Dillon, Ali Mohammad
BenchDuckett Ben, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Verreynne Kyle

Somerset Squad

PlayersThomas Joshua F, Goldsworthy Lewis, Hermann Jordan, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Vaughan Archie M, Gregory Lewis, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Leach Jack, Ogborne Alfie Richard James
BenchAbell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Hill Finley James, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Meredith Riley, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Shaw Josh, Smeed Will, Theedom James

Venue Guide

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