T20 Namibia Tri-Series
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
bowler
|Full name:
|Ruben Trumpelmann
|Nationality:
|Namibia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|23
|17
|47
|28
|Innings
|34
|20
|27
|47
|25
|Overs
|282.1
|68.1
|324.0
|389.4
|86.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|3
|65
|34
|3
|Runs
|1336
|491
|1015
|1835
|621
|Wickets
|60
|16
|41
|73
|21
|Avg
|22.26
|30.68
|24.75
|25.13
|29.57
|SR
|28.21
|25.56
|47.41
|32.02
|24.61
|Eco
|4.73
|7.2
|3.13
|4.7
|7.2
|BB
|5
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|23
|17
|47
|28
|Innings
|26
|13
|19
|33
|16
|Not outs
|4
|8
|2
|4
|9
|Runs
|335
|95
|345
|505
|113
|Balls Faced
|386
|82
|621
|565
|99
|Avg
|15.22
|19
|20.29
|17.41
|16.14
|SR
|86.78
|115.85
|55.55
|89.38
|114.14
|Fours
|20
|6
|35
|36
|6
|Fifties
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Sixies
|16
|4
|10
|20
|6
|Highest
|55
|25
|73
|67
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
If you want to be the first to know the latest news about Ruben Trumpelmann, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he will be participating in, and what records he has already set in cricket.
Mix-ups between batters while running between the wickets are common and it was on display again in the Netherlands vs Namibia game in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi on Tuesday. Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann was sent back by Dylan Leicher after an initial call only to see the former get run out.
Ruben Trumpelmann was born on 1 February 1998 in South Africa. He plays cricket for Namibia now. Trumpelmann moved to Namibia to get a chance to play in international tournaments and stay in the public eye.
Before coming to Namibia, he played for the Northerns, a team in South Africa's first-class cricket. However, his move to Namibia wasn't easy. He faced long delays with his passport. For eight months, he couldn’t do much as he waited for the paperwork to be sorted. Once everything was settled, he started playing for Namibia on the international stage.
Career Stats
Trumpelmann has grown from playing in Namibia's age-group teams to becoming an important player for the national squad. His performance in the T20 World Cup against Scotland and Oman shows his talent as a strong bowler.
Ruben Trumpelmann has not participated in any leagues.
Ruben Trumpelmann started his career in domestic cricket in 2017. He played his first-class debut match for Northerns in the 2017–18 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup on November 23, 2017. He also played his first List A match for Northerns in the 2017–18 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge on November 12, 2017.
Trumpelmann’s T20 debut came in September 2018, when he played for Northerns in the Africa T20 Cup on September 14, 2018. He was the leading wicket-taker for Northerns in the 2018–19 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, claiming 23 wickets in eight matches.
In 2023, Trumpelmann joined the Desert Vipers squad for the International T20 League (ILT20), but he did not play any matches during the competition.
Ruben Trumpelmann has reached key milestones in his career, with impressive performances in both domestic and international cricket.
ODI Career:
T20I Career:
ICC ODI Bowling Rankings:
Ruben Trumpelmann has a balanced life between his cricket career and personal interests. He was born in South Africa and grew up in Pretoria, with a strong focus on both academics and cricket.
Trumpelmann was born in Durban, South Africa, to a father from Namibia. He spent his early years in Pretoria and went to Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool, a school that supported his growth in both education and sport.
Ruben Trumpelmann's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million as of 2023.
There have been no reports of any scandals involving Ruben Trumpelmann in his personal or professional life.
Trumpelmann enjoys support from cricket fans, especially after his performance in the T20 World Cup against Oman in 2024. Fans appreciated his 3 wickets for 7 runs in the match and even commented on his blond hair.
He has around 2.2k followers on Instagram, where fans interact with his posts and updates.