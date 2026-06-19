Ruben Trumpelmann News View all If you want to be the first to know the latest news about Ruben Trumpelmann, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he will be participating in, and what records he has already set in cricket. ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter feels for Trumpelmann who ends at receiving end of horrific mixup Mix-ups between batters while running between the wickets are common and it was on display again in the Netherlands vs Namibia game in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi on Tuesday. Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann was sent back by Dylan Leicher after an initial call only to see the former get run out. Ruben Trumpelmann NAM vs SCO | Berrington-Leask's alliance and Brad Wheal’s magic powered Scotland to a decisive win against Namibia Ruben Trumpelmann NAM vs OMA | Twitter stunned as Oman set new standards of horror start courtesy Trumpelmann's nightmare inswingers Ruben Trumpelmann T20 World Cup 2021 | We exceeded expectations and won lot of hearts, says Namibia coach Pierre de Bruyn Ruben Trumpelmann T20 World Cup 2021 | We are excited for the challenge, says Gerhard Erasmus after Namibia defeat Scotland

International career

Ruben Trumpelmann was born on 1 February 1998 in South Africa. He plays cricket for Namibia now. Trumpelmann moved to Namibia to get a chance to play in international tournaments and stay in the public eye.

Before coming to Namibia, he played for the Northerns, a team in South Africa's first-class cricket. However, his move to Namibia wasn't easy. He faced long delays with his passport. For eight months, he couldn’t do much as he waited for the paperwork to be sorted. Once everything was settled, he started playing for Namibia on the international stage.

2021

March: Selected for Namibia’s T20I squad for the series against Uganda but did not play. September: Included in Namibia’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. October 5, 2021: Debuted in T20I for Namibia against the United Arab Emirates. November 26, 2021: Debuted in ODI for Namibia against Oman. November: Named in Namibia’s ODI squad for the 2021 Namibia Tri-Nation Series.

2022-2023 Played 22 ODI matches, scored 262 runs, and his highest score was 55.

2024 May: Included in Namibia’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. June 6, 2024: Took 1/36 against Scotland. October 2024: In the T20 World Cup match against Oman, took 4 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs, his best T20I performance.



Career Stats

ODI: Played 46 matches, took 68 wickets, with an average of 25.43 and a best of 5/30.

T20I: Played 32 matches, took 39 wickets, with an average of 19.74 and a best of 4/21.

ICC ODI Ranking: Ranked 85th in the bowling rankings with 399 points.

Trumpelmann has grown from playing in Namibia's age-group teams to becoming an important player for the national squad. His performance in the T20 World Cup against Scotland and Oman shows his talent as a strong bowler.

Leagues Participation

Ruben Trumpelmann has not participated in any leagues.

Domestic career

Ruben Trumpelmann started his career in domestic cricket in 2017. He played his first-class debut match for Northerns in the 2017–18 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup on November 23, 2017. He also played his first List A match for Northerns in the 2017–18 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge on November 12, 2017.

Trumpelmann’s T20 debut came in September 2018, when he played for Northerns in the Africa T20 Cup on September 14, 2018. He was the leading wicket-taker for Northerns in the 2018–19 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, claiming 23 wickets in eight matches.

In 2023, Trumpelmann joined the Desert Vipers squad for the International T20 League (ILT20), but he did not play any matches during the competition.

Records and achievements

Ruben Trumpelmann has reached key milestones in his career, with impressive performances in both domestic and international cricket.

2021: He won the ESPNcricinfo Award for "Best Ball Player for Associated Teams" after taking 3 wickets for 17 runs against Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

2024: Trumpelmann became the first player to take wickets in both innings of a T20 International match. In that match, he took 4 wickets for 21 runs and helped Namibia defeat Oman.

ODI Career:

Matches played: 46

Wickets taken: 68

Average: 25.43

Economy rate: 4.84 runs per over

Best bowling figures: 5 wickets for 30 runs

T20I Career:

Matches played: 32

Wickets taken: 39

Average: 19.74

Economy rate: 7.70 runs per over

Best bowling figures: 4 wickets for 21 runs

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings:

Rank: 85th

Points: 399

Personal life

Ruben Trumpelmann has a balanced life between his cricket career and personal interests. He was born in South Africa and grew up in Pretoria, with a strong focus on both academics and cricket.

Family

Trumpelmann was born in Durban, South Africa, to a father from Namibia. He spent his early years in Pretoria and went to Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool, a school that supported his growth in both education and sport.

Finance

Ruben Trumpelmann's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million as of 2023.

Scandals

There have been no reports of any scandals involving Ruben Trumpelmann in his personal or professional life.

Fans

Trumpelmann enjoys support from cricket fans, especially after his performance in the T20 World Cup against Oman in 2024. Fans appreciated his 3 wickets for 7 runs in the match and even commented on his blond hair.

He has around 2.2k followers on Instagram, where fans interact with his posts and updates.