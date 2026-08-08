Match details Kanpur Superstar vs Gorakhpur Lions T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 01.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, September 01, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kanpur Superstar Squad
|Players
|Chaudhary Prashant, Khan Aquib, Khanna Shubh, Pandey Abhishek, Rajpal Rahul, Rizvi Sameer, Saini Pranjal, Sharma Kushagra, Singh Adarsh, Yadav Ansh
|Bench
|no information yet
Gorakhpur Lions Squad
|Players
|Bansal Rishabh, Chaturvedi Divyansh, Chaudhary Karan, Doyla Yogendra, Gupta Puneet, Jurel Dhruv, Kartikeya Kumar, Kumar Sunil, Kumar Vijay, Kumar Vivek, Pandey Anshuman, Rai Rishav, Rathi Ankit, Rehman Abdul, Sethi Harshit, Sharma Shivam, Singh Yashovardhan, Yadav Siddharth Sarvan, Yadav Vijay
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet