Match details Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstar T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 21.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, August 21, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lucknow Falcons Squad
|Players
|Chaudhary Vikrant, Garg Priyam K, Gaur Vishal, Jaiswal Kartikeya Vivek, Prakash Satya, Raj Shubhang, Singh Kritagya Kumar, Singh Sawan, Singh Shaurya, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra, Tyagi Harsh, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Pradeep
|Bench
|no information yet
Kanpur Superstar Squad
|Players
|Chaudhary Prashant, Khan Aquib, Khanna Shubh, Pandey Abhishek, Rajpal Rahul, Rizvi Sameer, Saini Pranjal, Sharma Kushagra, Singh Adarsh, Yadav Ansh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet