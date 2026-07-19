Match details Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Sixers T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 19.07.2026

T20

JAF
JAF

133

DAM
DAM

130

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Jaffna Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jaffna Kings Squad

PlayersFernando Avishka, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Mishara Kamil, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Wiese David, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Al Hasan Shakib, Chawla Piyush, Mathews Traveen, Madushanka Dilshan, Williams Lizaad
BenchAhmed Taskin, Asalanka Charith, Fernando Nuwanidu, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushka Nishan, Maneesha Praveen, Shiraz Mohamed, Zadran Ibrahim

Dambulla Sixers Squad

PlayersChandimal Dinesh, Ackerman Marques, Rathnayake Paven, Hendricks Reeza, Farhan Sahibzada, Dickwella Niroshan, Naib Gulbadin, Mendis Ramesh, Kumara Vishwa, Chameera Dushmantha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh
BenchDananjaya Akila, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Jayathilake Sachitha, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Wasim Jr Mohammad, Weerasinghe Gayana

Venue Guide

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