Match details Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Sixers T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 19.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
|Toss:
|Jaffna Kings won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, July 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Jaffna Kings Squad
Dambulla Sixers Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet