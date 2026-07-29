Match details Colombo Kaps vs Dambulla Sixers T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 29.07.2026

T20

COL
COL

177

DAM
DAM

174

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Dambulla Sixers won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 29, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Colombo Kaps Squad

PlayersNeesham James, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Hermann Rubin, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Mendis Kamindu, Liyanage Janith, Bandara Ashen, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Tharupathi Malsha, Rathnayake Milan, Dahani Shahnawaz, McDermott Ben
BenchBhurtel Kushal, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Fernando Binura, Mahmud Hasan, Mendis Kusal, Pragasam Arul, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Subasingha Movin Hansaja, Vandersay Jeffrey

Dambulla Sixers Squad

PlayersChandimal Dinesh, Chameera Dushmantha, Farhan Sahibzada, Rathnayake Paven, Dananjaya Akila, Mendis Ramesh, Weerasinghe Gayana, Hendricks Reeza, Naib Gulbadin, Dinusha Sonal, Raza Sikandar, Schalkwyk Shadley Van
BenchAckerman Marques, Dickwella Niroshan, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Jayathilake Sachitha, Kumara Vishwa, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Wasim Jr Mohammad

Venue Guide

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