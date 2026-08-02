Match details Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Sixers T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 02.08.2026

T20

JAF
JAF
DAM
DAM

(20 ov.) 203/8

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Jaffna Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jaffna Kings Squad

PlayersMishara Kamil, Fernando Avishka, Nafay Khawaja Muhammad, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Al Hasan Shakib, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Maneesha Praveen, Khan Zahoor, Madushanka Dilshan, Williams Lizaad, Fernando Nuwanidu
BenchAhmed Taskin, Asalanka Charith, Chawla Piyush, Hridoy Towhid, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushka Nishan, Mathews Traveen, Shiraz Mohamed, Wiese David, Zadran Ibrahim

Dambulla Sixers Squad

PlayersChandimal Dinesh, Hendricks Reeza, Rathnayake Paven, Raza Sikandar, Naib Gulbadin, Weerasinghe Gayana, Dinusha Sonal, Dananjaya Akila, Chameera Dushmantha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Farhan Sahibzada
BenchAckerman Marques, Dickwella Niroshan, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Jayathilake Sachitha, Kumara Vishwa, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Mendis Ramesh, Wasim Jr Mohammad

Venue Guide

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