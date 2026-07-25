Match details Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 25.07.2026

T20

DAM
DAM

176

COL
COL

197

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Dambulla Sixers won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, July 25, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dambulla Sixers Squad

PlayersDickwella Niroshan, Chandimal Dinesh, Hendricks Reeza, Naib Gulbadin, Ackerman Marques, Dananjaya Akila, Mendis Ramesh, Kumara Vishwa, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Chameera Dushmantha
BenchFarhan Sahibzada, Jayathilake Sachitha, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Rathnayake Paven, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Wasim Jr Mohammad, Weerasinghe Gayana

Colombo Kaps Squad

PlayersHermann Rubin, McDermott Ben, Mendis Kamindu, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Liyanage Janith, Neesham James, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Tharupathi Malsha, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Rathnayake Milan
BenchBhurtel Kushal, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Dahani Shahnawaz, Fernando Binura, Mahmud Hasan, Mendis Kusal, Pragasam Arul, Subasingha Movin Hansaja, Vandersay Jeffrey

Venue Guide

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