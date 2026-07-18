Match details Kandy Royals vs Dambulla Sixers T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 18.07.2026

T20

KAN
KAN

187

DAM
DAM

205

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Dambulla Sixers won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, July 18, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kandy Royals Squad

PlayersPhillips Dale, Udara Lahiru, Lakshan Muditha, Mathews Angelo, Shankar Vijay, Hasaranga Wanindu, Fernando Asitha, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Halambage Vishen, Afridi Shaheen, Perera Kusal, Thushara Nuwan
BenchAli Moeen, Khan Zahir, McMullen Brandon, Sandesh Pawan, Sanketh Garuka, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Wijesundera Isitha

Dambulla Sixers Squad

PlayersHendricks Reeza, Dickwella Niroshan, Chandimal Dinesh, Rathnayake Paven, Ackerman Marques, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Kumara Vishwa, Wasim Jr Mohammad, Chameera Dushmantha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Naib Gulbadin, Farhan Sahibzada
BenchDananjaya Akila, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Jayathilake Sachitha, Mendis Ramesh, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Weerasinghe Gayana

Venue Guide

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