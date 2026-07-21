Match details Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 21.07.2026

T20

DAM
DAM

151

KAN
KAN

194

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Dambulla Sixers won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dambulla Sixers Squad

PlayersChandimal Dinesh, Dickwella Niroshan, Hendricks Reeza, Rathnayake Paven, Naib Gulbadin, Kumara Vishwa, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Chameera Dushmantha, Wasim Jr Mohammad, Farhan Sahibzada, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Ackerman Marques
BenchDananjaya Akila, Jayathilake Sachitha, Mendis Ramesh, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Weerasinghe Gayana

Kandy Royals Squad

PlayersUdara Lahiru, Phillips Dale, Mathews Angelo, Ali Moeen, Shankar Vijay, Hasaranga Wanindu, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Fernando Asitha, Halambage Vishen, Afridi Shaheen, Thushara Nuwan, Perera Kusal
BenchAtal Sediqullah, Khan Zahir, Lakshan Muditha, McMullen Brandon, Sandesh Pawan, Sanketh Garuka, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Wijesundera Isitha

Venue Guide

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