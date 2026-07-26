Match details Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 26.07.2026

T20

DAM
DAM
GAL
GAL

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dambulla Sixers Squad

Players
BenchAckerman Marques, Chameera Dushmantha, Chandimal Dinesh, Dananjaya Akila, Dickwella Niroshan, Farhan Sahibzada, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Hendricks Reeza, Jayathilake Sachitha, Kumara Vishwa, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Mendis Ramesh, Naib Gulbadin, Rathnayake Paven, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Wasim Jr Mohammad, Weerasinghe Gayana

Galle Gallants Squad

Players
BenchArachchige Sahan, Asalanka Charith, Bowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Hales Alex, Harper Sam, Javed Akif, Jayasuriya Prabath, Kalupahana Dinura, Karunaratne Chamika, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Malinga Eshan, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Nawaz Mohammad, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shanaka Dasun, Shiraz Mohamed, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

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