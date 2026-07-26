Match details Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 26.07.2026

T20

GAL
GAL

220

DAM
DAM

176

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Galle Gallants won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersHarper Sam, Kalupahana Dinura, Asalanka Charith, Arachchige Sahan, Karunaratne Chamika, Shanaka Dasun, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Nawaz Mohammad, Ratnayake Tharindu, Javed Akif, Colombage Sachindu, Malinga Eshan
BenchBowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Jayasuriya Prabath, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Lynn Chris, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shiraz Mohamed, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Dambulla Sixers Squad

PlayersChandimal Dinesh, Hendricks Reeza, Rathnayake Paven, Ackerman Marques, Naib Gulbadin, Mendis Ramesh, Kumara Vishwa, Chameera Dushmantha, Wasim Jr Mohammad, Farhan Sahibzada
BenchDananjaya Akila, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Jayathilake Sachitha, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Weerasinghe Gayana

Venue Guide

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