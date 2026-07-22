Match details Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 22.07.2026

T20

DAM
DAM

180

GAL
GAL

178

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Dambulla Sixers won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 22, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dambulla Sixers Squad

PlayersHendricks Reeza, Dickwella Niroshan, Rathnayake Paven, Ackerman Marques, Mendis Ramesh, Jayathilake Sachitha, Naib Gulbadin, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Chameera Dushmantha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Kumara Vishwa
BenchChandimal Dinesh, Dananjaya Akila, Farhan Sahibzada, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Wasim Jr Mohammad, Weerasinghe Gayana

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersCroospulle Lasith, Harper Sam, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Asalanka Charith, Arachchige Sahan, Shanaka Dasun, Nawaz Mohammad, Karunaratne Chamika, Kalupahana Dinura, Javed Akif, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth
BenchBowes Chad, Hales Alex, Jayasuriya Prabath, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Malinga Eshan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shiraz Mohamed, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Venue Guide

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