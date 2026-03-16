Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction
ADS
58%
Chance of Winning
SYT
42%
Parimatch
T20
Adelaide Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 184 runs, Matthew Short is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.
- With 174 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder this season.
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers started the campaign with an impressive win against Sydney Sixers in the opening game but since then they have struggled to make an impact as they have lost three of the last four games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they lost against Perth Scorchers by 33 runs.
Sydney Thunder have arguably been the worst team in the group stages this season as they head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and with one win in six games, they are currently eighth on the table. As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 58%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 42%
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Tips 2026
Mackenzie Harvey has struggled to make an impact this season. He missed the start of the campaign but in the last three games, he has scored 0, 11 and 11 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sam Konstas has once again had an underwhelming campaign so far as he has scored 125 runs this season in the last game, he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Adelaide during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Short Matt
all rounder
Warner David
batsman
Lynn Chris
batsman
Gilkes Matthew
wicket keeper
Harvey Mackenzie
batsman
Konstas Sam
batsman
Sangha Jason
batsman
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Scott Liam
all rounder
Maddinson Nic
batsman
Manenti Harry John
bowler
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Overton Jamie
bowler
Green Chris
bowler
Wadia Jerrssis
no information yet
Willey David
all rounder
Wood Luke
bowler
Sangha Tanveer
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Pope Lloyd
bowler
Agar Wes
bowler
Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers have won two of the last five games this season and are currently sixth on the table.
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed one win this season.
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder
T20
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Adelaide Strikers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Thunder
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter
Matthew Short was impressive once again in the last game as he scored 31 off 21 balls. So far this season he has scored 184 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
Matthew Gilkes struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent batters for Sydney Thunder this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler
Lloyd Pope had an incredible game in the last outing as ended the game with four wickets against Perth Scorchers. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Daniel Sams has had a brilliant campaign this season. He bagged three wickets in the last game and with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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