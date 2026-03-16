Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction ADS 58 % Chance of Winning SYT 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Adelaide Strikers take on Sydney Thunder in the 25th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 06 at 01:45 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers started the campaign with an impressive win against Sydney Sixers in the opening game but since then they have struggled to make an impact as they have lost three of the last four games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they lost against Perth Scorchers by 33 runs.

Sydney Thunder have arguably been the worst team in the group stages this season as they head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and with one win in six games, they are currently eighth on the table. As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 58%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 42%

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Tips 2026

Mackenzie Harvey has struggled to make an impact this season. He missed the start of the campaign but in the last three games, he has scored 0, 11 and 11 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas has once again had an underwhelming campaign so far as he has scored 125 runs this season in the last game, he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Adelaide during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder Player List

Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have won two of the last five games this season and are currently sixth on the table.

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed one win this season.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Matthew Short was impressive once again in the last game as he scored 31 off 21 balls. So far this season he has scored 184 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

Matthew Gilkes struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent batters for Sydney Thunder this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope had an incredible game in the last outing as ended the game with four wickets against Perth Scorchers. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Daniel Sams has had a brilliant campaign this season. He bagged three wickets in the last game and with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.