Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction
BRH
41%
Chance of Winning
MST
59%
Parimatch
T20
The Gabba
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 202 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
- With 194 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars this season.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency this season as they have two wins in five games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game, they went head to head against Adelaide Strikers and they failed to show up as they lost the game by seven wickets. They have two wins in two games at home.
Unlike their opponent, Melbourne Stars have been phenomenal this season as they have managed four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 41%
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Tips 2025
Colin Munro has struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 91 runs in five matches. In the last game he scored four runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Glenn Maxwell was sensational last season but hasn’t played much cricket in the last 12 months. In the last innings he scored two off four balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Brisbane during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Wildermuth Jack
all rounder
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Munro Colin
batsman
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Macdonald Blake
batsman
Bryant Max
batsman
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Weibgen Hugh
all rounder
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Peirson Jimmy
wicket keeper
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Balkin Thomas
all rounder
Rauf Haris
bowler
Patterson Ollie
no information yet
Siddle Peter
bowler
Team Form
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat have two wins in five games this season. Both wins for Brisbane Heat have come at home.
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars have dominated the group stages this season as they have four wins in four games.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars
T20
The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Stars
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters
Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Matt Renshaw struggled to make an impact in the last game but he has been the standout batter for Brisbane Heat and remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Sam Harper has had a phenomenal campaign this season. In the last game he scored 29* runs and with 194 runs this season, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers
Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Jack Wildermuth has had an excellent season so far this season, even though he struggled in the last game, with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Haris Rauf was impressive once again in the last outing as he bagged three wickets against Sydney Thunder and remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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