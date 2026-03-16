Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction BRH 41 % Chance of Winning MST 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Brisbane Heat take on Melbourne Stars in the 20th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 02 at 01:45 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency this season as they have two wins in five games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game, they went head to head against Adelaide Strikers and they failed to show up as they lost the game by seven wickets. They have two wins in two games at home.

Unlike their opponent, Melbourne Stars have been phenomenal this season as they have managed four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 41%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Tips 2025

Colin Munro has struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 91 runs in five matches. In the last game he scored four runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell was sensational last season but hasn’t played much cricket in the last 12 months. In the last innings he scored two off four balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Brisbane during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars Player List

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have two wins in five games this season. Both wins for Brisbane Heat have come at home.

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have dominated the group stages this season as they have four wins in four games.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars T20 The Gabba, Brisbane Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw struggled to make an impact in the last game but he has been the standout batter for Brisbane Heat and remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Sam Harper has had a phenomenal campaign this season. In the last game he scored 29* runs and with 194 runs this season, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Jack Wildermuth has had an excellent season so far this season, even though he struggled in the last game, with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Haris Rauf was impressive once again in the last outing as he bagged three wickets against Sydney Thunder and remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.