690

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

BRH

41%

Chance of Winning

MST

59%

Parimatch

1.69
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

The Gabba

Brisbane Heat take on Melbourne Stars in the 20th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 02 at 01:45 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 202 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
  • With 194 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars this season.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency this season as they have two wins in five games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game, they went head to head against Adelaide Strikers and they failed to show up as they lost the game by seven wickets. They have two wins in two games at home.

Unlike their opponent, Melbourne Stars have been phenomenal this season as they have managed four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 41%
  • Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Tips 2025

Colin Munro has struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 91 runs in five matches. In the last game he scored four runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell was sensational last season but hasn’t played much cricket in the last 12 months. In the last innings he scored two off four balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Brisbane during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
Breeze
Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
Breeze

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars Player List

Playing

BRH
BRH
MST
MST
First TeamSecond Team
Wildermuth Jack

all rounder

Harper Sam

wicket keeper

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Bryant Max

batsman

Stoinis Marcus

all rounder

Weibgen Hugh

all rounder

Maxwell Glenn

all rounder

Peirson Jimmy

wicket keeper

Curran Tom

all rounder

Balkin Thomas

all rounder

Patterson Ollie

no information yet

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have two wins in five games this season. Both wins for Brisbane Heat have come at home.

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have dominated the group stages this season as they have four wins in four games.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars

T20

The Gabba, Brisbane

Icon

Brisbane Heat

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.69
Icon

Melbourne Stars

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.16

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw struggled to make an impact in the last game but he has been the standout batter for Brisbane Heat and remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Sam Harper has had a phenomenal campaign this season. In the last game he scored 29* runs and with 194 runs this season, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Jack Wildermuth has had an excellent season so far this season, even though he struggled in the last game, with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Haris Rauf was impressive once again in the last outing as he bagged three wickets against Sydney Thunder and remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Melbourne Stars will winMelbourne Stars have a perfect record this season and have dominated the group stages this term.
Compare Odds:Brisbane Heat to win - 2.16
Melbourne Stars to win - 1.69
Best Bet
5.0★★★★★
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments