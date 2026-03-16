Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction
BRH
42%
Chance of Winning
PES
58%
Parimatch
T20
The Gabba
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 280 runs, Matt Renshaw was the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat last season.
- With 351 runs, Cooper Connolly was the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers last season.
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat struggled to make an impact last season as they were inconsistent and ended up with three wins in ten matches and ended up seventh on the table. Once again this season they struggled in the opening game against Melbourne Renegades as they lost the game by 14 runs.
Much like their opponents, Perth Scorchers had a disappointing campaign last season as they ended up with four wins and were knocked out in the group stages. They were brilliant in the opening game as they beat Sydney Sixers by five wickets. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 42%
- Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 58%
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Tips 2025
Colin Munro struggled to make an impact last season as he scored just 46 runs in six matches. He was brilliant in the opening game regardless, we expect him to struggle and score low in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Marsh did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored a duck in the opening game. He has been sensational for Australia in this calendar yearand we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Brisbane during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Munro Colin
batsman
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Wildermuth Jack
all rounder
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Bryant Max
batsman
Turner Ashton
batsman
Weibgen Hugh
all rounder
Evans Laurie
batsman
Peirson Jimmy
wicket keeper
Hobson Nick
batsman
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Afridi Shaheen
bowler
Richardson Jhye
bowler
Haskett Liam
all rounder
Paris Joel
bowler
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Couch Brody L
bowler
Team Form
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat only won three games last season and in the opening game they struggled against Melbourne Renegades.
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers struggled to make an impact last season but were brilliant in the opening game against Sydney Sixers.
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers
T20
The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Perth Scorchers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters
Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Matt Renshaw did not have a great start as he scored 18 against Melbourne Renegades. Last season he scored 280 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Cooper Connolly was impressive in the opening game as he scored a half century. He was sensational last season as he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers
Xavier Bartlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Xavier Bartlett had a decent start to the campaign as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/24. Bartlett was sensational last season and was the standout bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brody Couch to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Brody Couch made the starting line up in the opening game and he did not disappoint as he ended up with two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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