Who will win? Brisbane Heat Perth Scorchers Vote 0 votes Facts: With 280 runs, Matt Renshaw was the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat last season.

With 351 runs, Cooper Connolly was the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers last season.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat struggled to make an impact last season as they were inconsistent and ended up with three wins in ten matches and ended up seventh on the table. Once again this season they struggled in the opening game against Melbourne Renegades as they lost the game by 14 runs.

Much like their opponents, Perth Scorchers had a disappointing campaign last season as they ended up with four wins and were knocked out in the group stages. They were brilliant in the opening game as they beat Sydney Sixers by five wickets. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 42%

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 58%

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Tips 2025

Colin Munro struggled to make an impact last season as he scored just 46 runs in six matches. He was brilliant in the opening game regardless, we expect him to struggle and score low in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Marsh did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored a duck in the opening game. He has been sensational for Australia in this calendar yearand we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

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Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Brisbane during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers Player List

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat only won three games last season and in the opening game they struggled against Melbourne Renegades.

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers struggled to make an impact last season but were brilliant in the opening game against Sydney Sixers.

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Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw did not have a great start as he scored 18 against Melbourne Renegades. Last season he scored 280 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly was impressive in the opening game as he scored a half century. He was sensational last season as he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett had a decent start to the campaign as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/24. Bartlett was sensational last season and was the standout bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brody Couch to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Brody Couch made the starting line up in the opening game and he did not disappoint as he ended up with two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.