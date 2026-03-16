Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction HOH 55 % Chance of Winning PES 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes take on Perth Scorchers in the 19th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 01 at 01:45 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes have once again been dominant in the group stages this season as they have won four of the five games thus far and are currently second on the table. Hobart Hurricanes won the championship last season and would be hoping to continue their momentum in the upcoming game.

Unlike their opponent, Perth Scorchers struggled to make an impact last season but so far this season they have two wins in four games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder by 71 runs. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 55%

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 45%

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Tips 2025

Ben McDermott has been one of the most consistent batters for Hobart Hurricanes this season. So far this season he has scored 165 runs and even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Marsh has struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 25 runs in four games. In the last match, he scored six runs against Sydney Thunder which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Hobart during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers Player List

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have been impressive this season as they have won four of the five games thus far.

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers dominated the last game against Sydney Thunder, they have two wins in four games.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Even though Nikhil Chaudhary did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been the standout batter this season and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly did not have a great game in the last outing against Sydney Thunder but he has been brilliant this season and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Rishad Hossain continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Melbourne Renegades. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brody Couch to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Brody Couch has struggled thus far but still has been the best bowler for Perth Scorchers this season. He had a brilliant campaign last season and we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.