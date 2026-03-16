Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction
HOH
55%
Chance of Winning
PES
45%
Parimatch
T20
Bellerive Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 180 runs, Nikhil Chaudhary is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
- With 170 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers this season.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes have once again been dominant in the group stages this season as they have won four of the five games thus far and are currently second on the table. Hobart Hurricanes won the championship last season and would be hoping to continue their momentum in the upcoming game.
Unlike their opponent, Perth Scorchers struggled to make an impact last season but so far this season they have two wins in four games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder by 71 runs. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 55%
- Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 45%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Tips 2025
Ben McDermott has been one of the most consistent batters for Hobart Hurricanes this season. So far this season he has scored 165 runs and even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Marsh has struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 25 runs in four games. In the last match, he scored six runs against Sydney Thunder which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Hobart during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.
Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Ward Tim
batsman
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Wright Mac
batsman
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Turner Ashton
batsman
Wade Matthew
wicket keeper
Evans Laurie
batsman
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Hobson Nick
batsman
Jordan Chris
bowler
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Paris Joel
bowler
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Couch Brody L
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes have been impressive this season as they have won four of the five games thus far.
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers dominated the last game against Sydney Thunder, they have two wins in four games.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers
T20
Bellerive Oval, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Perth Scorchers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters
Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Even though Nikhil Chaudhary did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been the standout batter this season and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Cooper Connolly did not have a great game in the last outing against Sydney Thunder but he has been brilliant this season and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers
Rishad Hossain to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Rishad Hossain continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Melbourne Renegades. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brody Couch to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Brody Couch has struggled thus far but still has been the best bowler for Perth Scorchers this season. He had a brilliant campaign last season and we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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