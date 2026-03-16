Who will win? Melbourne Renegades Hobart Hurricanes Vote 0 votes Facts: With 102 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.

With 107 runs, Ben McDermott is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this season.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades had an underwhelming campaign last season as they only managed four wins in ten matches and missed the playoffs. They could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they were brilliant in the opening game against Brisbane Heat as they won the game by 14 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes were sensational last season as they won the championship and would be hoping to win back to back championships. So far this season Hobart Hurricanes have one win and one loss in two games. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 45%

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 55%

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk had struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 188 runs with an average of 18.80. In the opening game he scored 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tim David was instrumental in the last campaign as he ended the season with 254 runs with an average of 42.33. In the last game David scored 31 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Geelong and we expect some rain during the match which could disrupt the proceeding. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm No Wind

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm No Wind

Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades struggled to make an impact last season, they beat Brisbane Heat in the opening game.

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes won the championship last season. So far this season they have one win and one loss in two games.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Tim Seifert had an incredible season last year as he was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game this season, Seifert scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen struggled to make an impact in the last outing against Melbourne Stars, we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff has been sensational in the T20 format and expectations are high for him this season. He was solid in the opening game as he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Riley Meredith hasn't had a good start to the campaign but we expect him to bounce back this term as last season Meredith was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.