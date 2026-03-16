Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction MST 59 % Chance of Winning ADS 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbourne Stars take on Adelaide Strikers in the 34th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 13 at 01:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars lost three games on the bounce but in the last game they managed to stop the rut against Melbourne Renegades as they dominated the game and eventually won the match with eight wickets to spare. Melbourne Stars have managed five wins in eight matches and are currently third on the table.

Unlike their opponents, Adelaide Strikers have once again struggled to make an impact this season. They missed the playoffs last season and once again they have only managed three wins thus far. In the last game they lost against Perth Scorchers. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%

Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 41%

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2026

Glenn Maxwell has had a dismal campaign thus far as he has struggled to find his footing thus far. Even though Maxwell did well in the last game, we believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Mackenzie Harvey has had a dismal campaign this season as so far this term he has scored 61 runs with an average of 10.16. In the last game he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Melbourne with chances of light rain during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers Player List

Team Form

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have one win in the last four matches. So far this season they have five wins in eight games.

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have struggled thus far, they head into this game after three defeats in the last four games.

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Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Sam Harper had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 84* runs against Melbourne Renegades and he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Scott to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Liam Scott did not have a great game in the last outing regardless, we are going to back him once again as with 274 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Haris Rauf was excellent in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the last outing, so far he has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Adelaide Strikers this season as he has bagged 13 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.