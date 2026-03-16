366

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

MST

59%

Chance of Winning

ADS

41%

Parimatch

1.67
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Melbourne Stars take on Adelaide Strikers in the 34th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 13 at 01:45 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 356 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars this season.
  • With 274 runs, Liam Scott is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars lost three games on the bounce but in the last game they managed to stop the rut against Melbourne Renegades as they dominated the game and eventually won the match with eight wickets to spare. Melbourne Stars have managed five wins in eight matches and are currently third on the table.

Unlike their opponents, Adelaide Strikers have once again struggled to make an impact this season. They missed the playoffs last season and once again they have only managed three wins thus far. In the last game they lost against Perth Scorchers. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%
  • Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 41%

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2026

Glenn Maxwell has had a dismal campaign thus far as he has struggled to find his footing thus far. Even though Maxwell did well in the last game, we believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Mackenzie Harvey has had a dismal campaign this season as so far this term he has scored 61 runs with an average of 10.16. In the last game he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Melbourne with chances of light rain during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear
No Rain
Mild
Breeze
Clear
No Rain
Mild
Breeze

Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers Player List

Playing

MST
MST
ADS
ADS
First TeamSecond Team
Harper Sam

wicket keeper

Short Matt

all rounder

Carey Alex

wicket keeper

Lynn Chris

batsman

Scott Liam

all rounder

Stoinis Marcus

all rounder

Maxwell Glenn

all rounder

Ali Hasan

bowler

Curran Tom

all rounder

Team Form

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have one win in the last four matches. So far this season they have five wins in eight games.

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have struggled thus far, they head into this game after three defeats in the last four games.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers

T20

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

Icon

Melbourne Stars

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.67
Icon

Adelaide Strikers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.21

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Sam Harper had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 84* runs against Melbourne Renegades and he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Scott to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Liam Scott did not have a great game in the last outing regardless, we are going to back him once again as with 274 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Haris Rauf was excellent in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the last outing, so far he has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Adelaide Strikers this season as he has bagged 13 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Melbourne Stars will winAdelaide Strikers have lost three of the last four games.Melbourne Stars have already beaten Adelaide Strikers once this season.
Compare Odds:Melbourne Stars to win - 1.67
Adelaide Strikers to win - 2.21
Best Bet
5.0★★★★★
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart1
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments