Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction
MST
59%
Chance of Winning
ADS
41%
Parimatch
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 356 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars this season.
- With 274 runs, Liam Scott is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning
Melbourne Stars lost three games on the bounce but in the last game they managed to stop the rut against Melbourne Renegades as they dominated the game and eventually won the match with eight wickets to spare. Melbourne Stars have managed five wins in eight matches and are currently third on the table.
Unlike their opponents, Adelaide Strikers have once again struggled to make an impact this season. They missed the playoffs last season and once again they have only managed three wins thus far. In the last game they lost against Perth Scorchers. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%
- Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 41%
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2026
Glenn Maxwell has had a dismal campaign thus far as he has struggled to find his footing thus far. Even though Maxwell did well in the last game, we believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Mackenzie Harvey has had a dismal campaign this season as so far this term he has scored 61 runs with an average of 10.16. In the last game he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Melbourne with chances of light rain during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
Short Matt
all rounder
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Carey Alex
wicket keeper
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Lynn Chris
batsman
Macdonald Blake
batsman
Scott Liam
all rounder
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Sangha Jason
batsman
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Overton Jamie
bowler
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Manenti Harry John
bowler
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Boyce Cameron
bowler
Rauf Haris
bowler
Pope Lloyd
bowler
Siddle Peter
bowler
Shamsi Tabraiz
bowler
Team Form
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars have one win in the last four matches. So far this season they have five wins in eight games.
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers have struggled thus far, they head into this game after three defeats in the last four games.
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Melbourne Stars
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Adelaide Strikers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters
Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Sam Harper had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 84* runs against Melbourne Renegades and he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Scott to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter
Liam Scott did not have a great game in the last outing regardless, we are going to back him once again as with 274 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Haris Rauf was excellent in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the last outing, so far he has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler
Lloyd Pope has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Adelaide Strikers this season as he has bagged 13 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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