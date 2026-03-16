Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction
MST
55%
Chance of Winning
SYS
45%
Parimatch
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 251 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.
- With 196 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning
Melbourne Stars got off to a great start this season but they head into this game after back to back defeats against Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades and with four wins in six matches, they are currently third on the table. In the last match they lost against Melbourne Renegades by four wickets.
Sydney Sixers’ batters failed to show up in the last game against Brisbane Heat but they still managed to win the game with three wickets to spare. After a disappointing start to the season, they have won three of the last four matches. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 55%
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 45%
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Tips 2026
Glenn Maxwell has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 43 runs in six matches with an average of 14.33. In the last game he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Babar Azam have struggled for consistency this season but has still been one of the top run scorers for Sydney Sixers this season. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Henriques Moises
all rounder
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
Azam Babar
batsman
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Macdonald Blake
batsman
Shaw Lachlan
wicket keeper
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Curran Sam
all rounder
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Silk Jordan
batsman
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Edwards Jack
batsman
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Davies Joel
batsman
Hatcher Liam
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Rauf Haris
bowler
Manenti Benjamin
bowler
Siddle Peter
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Team Form
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars started the campaign with four wins on the bounce but have lost the last two games and are third on the table.
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers lost back to back games at the start but have managed to turn things around and have won three of the last four matches.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Melbourne Stars
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters
Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Sam Harper has been impressive so far this season, in the last game he scored 20 runs and with 251 runs so far this season, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Philippe to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Josh Philippe struggled in the last game as he scored a duck against Brisbane Heat, regardless we are going to back him as he is the leading run scorer for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Haris Rauf was expensive in the last game but still ended up with two wickets against Melbourne Renegades. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Jack Edwards had a decent game in the last outing against Brisbane Heat. He has been brilliant so far this season and with 11 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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