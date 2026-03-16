Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction PES 63 % Chance of Winning ADS 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Perth Scorchers take on Adelaide Strikers in the 23rd game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Perth Stadium, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 04 at 03:45 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games but since then they have won back to back games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Hobart Hurricanes and they won the game by 40 runs.

Adelaide Strikers had a dismal campaign last season as they won just three games in the group stages. They have been better this season as they have won two of the four games and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 63%

Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 37%

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2026

Mitchell Marsh struggled to make an impact early on in the campaign but in the last match he managed to turn things around and scored an excellent century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mackenzie Harvey missed the start of the season but in the last two games he has struggled to make an impact as he has scored 0 and 11, we expect him to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game.

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Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Perth during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers Player List

Team Form

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have won back to back games. With three wins so far, they are third on the table.

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have managed two wins in four games this season and are currently fourth on the table.

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Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been excellent this season and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Matthew Short struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Joel Paris to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Joel Paris was expensive in the last game but still managed to get two wickets in the game. With seven wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luke Wood to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Luke Wood was sensational in the last game as he conceded just 19 runs in four overs. So far this season he has bagged six wickets in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.