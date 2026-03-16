Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction SYS 58 % Chance of Winning BRH 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sydney Sixers take on Brisbane Heat in the 24th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 05 at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers head into this game after an important win against Melbourne Renegades in the last outing. Sydney Sixers conceded 164 runs in the first innings and they eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. They did not have a great start to the campaign, but have won two of the last three matches.

Brisbane Heat registered an impressive win against Melbourne Stars who had a perfect record this season. They have three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table. Brisbane Heat have lost all three games away from home. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 58%

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 42%

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Tips 2026

Babar Azam did not have a great start to the season but he has found his form, he has scored two half centuries in the last three games and has scored 129 runs so far which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro continued to struggle in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he scored three runs in the last outing. So far he has scored 94 runs with an average of 15.66 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Coffs Harbour during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Partly Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat Player List

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have won two of the last three games. So far this season they have managed two wins in five matches.

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have a perfect record at home but have struggled in away games this season as they have lost all three games so far.

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Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Josh Philippe to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Josh Philippe has been the standout batter for Sydney Sixers this season, even though he struggled to make an impact in the last outing, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw has been incredible so far this season as he has been the standout batter for his side. He is also the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Jack Edwards was exceptional in the last outing against Melbourne Renegades as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/23. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Jack Wildermuth struggled to make an impact in the last game against Melbourne Stars but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.