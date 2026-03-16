Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction
SYS
58%
Chance of Winning
BRH
42%
Parimatch
T20
International Sports Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 196 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
- With 243 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat this season.
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers head into this game after an important win against Melbourne Renegades in the last outing. Sydney Sixers conceded 164 runs in the first innings and they eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. They did not have a great start to the campaign, but have won two of the last three matches.
Brisbane Heat registered an impressive win against Melbourne Stars who had a perfect record this season. They have three wins in six matches and are currently fourth on the table. Brisbane Heat have lost all three games away from home. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 58%
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 42%
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Tips 2026
Babar Azam did not have a great start to the season but he has found his form, he has scored two half centuries in the last three games and has scored 129 runs so far which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Colin Munro continued to struggle in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he scored three runs in the last outing. So far he has scored 94 runs with an average of 15.66 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Coffs Harbour during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hughes Daniel
batsman
Hearne Lachlan
batsman
Azam Babar
batsman
Wildermuth Jack
all rounder
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Henriques Moises
all rounder
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Silk Jordan
batsman
Bryant Max
batsman
Edwards Jack
batsman
Weibgen Hugh
all rounder
Davies Joel
batsman
Peirson Jimmy
wicket keeper
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Manenti Benjamin
bowler
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Balkin Thomas
all rounder
Kerr Hayden
all rounder
Patterson Ollie
no information yet
Team Form
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers have won two of the last three games. So far this season they have managed two wins in five matches.
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat have a perfect record at home but have struggled in away games this season as they have lost all three games so far.
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat
T20
International Sports Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Brisbane Heat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters
Josh Philippe to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Josh Philippe has been the standout batter for Sydney Sixers this season, even though he struggled to make an impact in the last outing, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Matt Renshaw has been incredible so far this season as he has been the standout batter for his side. He is also the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers
Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Jack Edwards was exceptional in the last outing against Melbourne Renegades as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/23. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Jack Wildermuth struggled to make an impact in the last game against Melbourne Stars but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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