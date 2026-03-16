Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction
SYT
39%
Chance of Winning
HOH
61%
Parimatch
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 165 runs, Matthew Gilkes is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
- With 211 runs, Nikhil Chaudhary is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this season.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have managed one win in five matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Perth Scorchers and they lost the tie by 71 runs. Sydney Thunders have lost two games on the bounce.
Hobart Hurricanes had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won four of the first five games but in the last match they struggled against Perth Scorchers as they lost the tie by 40 runs and are second on the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 39%
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 61%
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Tips 2025
Sam Konstas has struggled for consistency so far. He had an underwhelming campaign last season and in the last game he scored 21 off 19 balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Ben McDermott has been one of the most consistent batters for Hobart Hurricanes so far this term. In the last game he scored 18 runs and we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Sydney and we might see some rain which could impact the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Warner David
batsman
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Gilkes Matthew
wicket keeper
Ward Tim
batsman
Konstas Sam
batsman
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Maddinson Nic
batsman
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Wade Matthew
wicket keeper
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Jordan Chris
bowler
Green Chris
bowler
Prestwidge Will
bowler
Andrews Tom
all rounder
Ellis Nathan
bowler
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Agar Wes
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Team Form
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win in five games.
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes have had a solid start to the campaign as they have three wins in the last four games.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Thunder
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters
Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
Matthew Gilkes was excellent once again in the last game as he scored 33 off 19 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. He is also the leading run scorer in this campaign for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Nikhil Chaudhary had a solid game in the last outing as he scored 31 off 15 balls. So far this season he has scored 211 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers
Shadab Khan to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Shadab Khan has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been the standout bowler and with seven wickets so far, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Nathan Ellis was expensive in the last game but he still ended up with two wickets in the match. With nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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