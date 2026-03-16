484

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

SYT

39%

Chance of Winning

HOH

61%

Parimatch

1.62
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Sydney Showground Stadium

Sydney Thunder take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 21st game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 03 at 01:45 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 165 runs, Matthew Gilkes is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
  • With 211 runs, Nikhil Chaudhary is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this season.

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Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have managed one win in five matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Perth Scorchers and they lost the tie by 71 runs. Sydney Thunders have lost two games on the bounce.

Hobart Hurricanes had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won four of the first five games but in the last match they struggled against Perth Scorchers as they lost the tie by 40 runs and are second on the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 39%
  • Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 61%

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Tips 2025

Sam Konstas has struggled for consistency so far. He had an underwhelming campaign last season and in the last game he scored 21 off 19 balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott has been one of the most consistent batters for Hobart Hurricanes so far this term. In the last game he scored 18 runs and we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Sydney and we might see some rain which could impact the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
No Wind
Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
No Wind

Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Playing

SYT
SYT
HOH
HOH
First TeamSecond Team
Owen Mitchell J

all rounder

Gilkes Matthew

wicket keeper

Ward Tim

batsman

Ahmed Rehan

all rounder

Billings Sam

wicket keeper

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Chaudhary Nikhil

all rounder

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Wade Matthew

wicket keeper

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Andrews Tom

all rounder

Agar Wes

bowler

Team Form

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win in five games.

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have had a solid start to the campaign as they have three wins in the last four games.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes

T20

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Icon

Sydney Thunder

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.62
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Hobart Hurricanes

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2.30

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

Matthew Gilkes was excellent once again in the last game as he scored 33 off 19 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. He is also the leading run scorer in this campaign for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Nikhil Chaudhary had a solid game in the last outing as he scored 31 off 15 balls. So far this season he has scored 211 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Shadab Khan to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Shadab Khan has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been the standout bowler and with seven wickets so far, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Nathan Ellis was expensive in the last game but he still ended up with two wickets in the match. With nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Hobart Hurricanes will winSydney Thunder have one win in five games this season.Hobart Hurricanes have already beaten Sydney Thunders once this season.
Compare Odds:Sydney Thunder to win - 2.30
Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.62
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