Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction
SYT
42%
Chance of Winning
MER
58%
Parimatch
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 323 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder this season.
- With 270 runs, Josh Brown is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder made the finals last season but have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have managed just one win in eight matches and have been knocked out in the group stages. Sydney Thunder would be hoping to end the season on a high. In the last game they lost against Brisbane Heat.
Unlike their opponents, Melbourne Renegades have done well in the second half of the season and have won two of the last three games. They are currently seventh on the table and need a perfect run to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Melbourne Renegades are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 42%
- Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 58%
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Tips 2026
Cameron Bancroft has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this term he has scored 84 runs with an average of 16.80. In the last game he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Jake Fraser-McGurk struggled last season and once again he has had an underwhelming season so far. In the last game he struggled and scored 17 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney with minimum chances of any disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gilkes Matthew
wicket keeper
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Konstas Sam
batsman
Brown Josh
batsman
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Fraser-McGurk Jake
batsman
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Rizwan Mohammad
wicket keeper
Maddinson Nic
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Khan Hassan
bowler
Willey David
all rounder
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Green Chris
bowler
Elliott Sam
bowler
Andrews Tom
all rounder
Behrendorff Jason
bowler
Hadley Ryan
bowler
Zampa Adam
bowler
Agar Wes
bowler
Team Form
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder have struggled this season, they head into this game after five straight defeats.
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades have won two of the last three games, they lost the last match against Melbourne Stars.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Thunder
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Renegades
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters
David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
David Warner continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored another half century. With 323 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Brown to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Josh Brown was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he scored 80 runs. So far this season he has scored 270 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers
Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Daniel Sams has had a brilliant campaign this season. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gurinder Sandhu to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Gurinder Sandhu struggled in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been sensational and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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