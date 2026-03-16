489

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

SYT

42%

Chance of Winning

MER

58%

Parimatch

1.72
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Sydney Showground Stadium

Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Renegades in the 33rd game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 12 at 01:45 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 323 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder this season.
  • With 270 runs, Josh Brown is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.

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Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder made the finals last season but have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have managed just one win in eight matches and have been knocked out in the group stages. Sydney Thunder would be hoping to end the season on a high. In the last game they lost against Brisbane Heat.

Unlike their opponents, Melbourne Renegades have done well in the second half of the season and have won two of the last three games. They are currently seventh on the table and need a perfect run to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Melbourne Renegades are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 42%
  • Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 58%

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Tips 2026

Cameron Bancroft has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this term he has scored 84 runs with an average of 16.80. In the last game he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk struggled last season and once again he has had an underwhelming season so far. In the last game he struggled and scored 17 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney with minimum chances of any disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Cloudy
Showers
Mild
Breeze
Cloudy
Showers
Mild
Breeze

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades Player List

Playing

SYT
SYT
MER
MER
First TeamSecond Team
Gilkes Matthew

wicket keeper

Seifert Tim

wicket keeper

Brown Josh

batsman

Billings Sam

wicket keeper

Rizwan Mohammad

wicket keeper

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Willey David

all rounder

Sutherland Will

all rounder

Andrews Tom

all rounder

Agar Wes

bowler

Team Form

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder have struggled this season, they head into this game after five straight defeats.

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have won two of the last three games, they lost the last match against Melbourne Stars.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades

T20

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Icon

Sydney Thunder

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.72
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Melbourne Renegades

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2.10

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored another half century. With 323 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Brown to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Josh Brown was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he scored 80 runs. So far this season he has scored 270 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Daniel Sams has had a brilliant campaign this season. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gurinder Sandhu to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Gurinder Sandhu struggled in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been sensational and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Melbourne Renegades will winMelbourne Renegades have won two of the last three games.Sydney Thunder have lost five games on the bounce and have been knocked out of the tournament.
Compare Odds:Sydney Thunder to win - 2.10
Melbourne Renegades to win - 1.72
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