Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction SYT 42 % Chance of Winning MER 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Renegades in the 33rd game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 12 at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder made the finals last season but have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have managed just one win in eight matches and have been knocked out in the group stages. Sydney Thunder would be hoping to end the season on a high. In the last game they lost against Brisbane Heat.

Unlike their opponents, Melbourne Renegades have done well in the second half of the season and have won two of the last three games. They are currently seventh on the table and need a perfect run to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Melbourne Renegades are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 42%

Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 58%

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Tips 2026

Cameron Bancroft has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this term he has scored 84 runs with an average of 16.80. In the last game he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk struggled last season and once again he has had an underwhelming season so far. In the last game he struggled and scored 17 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney with minimum chances of any disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades Player List

Team Form

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder have struggled this season, they head into this game after five straight defeats.

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have won two of the last three games, they lost the last match against Melbourne Stars.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored another half century. With 323 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Brown to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Josh Brown was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he scored 80 runs. So far this season he has scored 270 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Daniel Sams has had a brilliant campaign this season. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gurinder Sandhu to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Gurinder Sandhu struggled in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been sensational and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.