Warwickshire vs Worcestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction WAR 52 % Chance of Winning WOR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Central & West Group of the T20 Blast will feature Warwickshire going against Worcestershire in a thrilling encounter. This match is all set to take place on 26 June at 11:30 PM IST at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Warwickshire are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Somerset by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Worcestershire are heading to this game after losing its previous match against Northamptonshire by 6 wickets. Can Warwickshire continue its winning momentum in the next game, or will it be Worcestershire ending its losing streak?

Who will win? Warwickshire Worcestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Worcestershire.

Adam Finch, from Worcestershire, has taken 12 wickets in just 6 innings at an average of 15.83.

Beau Webster, from Warwickshire, has scored 288 runs in 6 innings at an average of 48.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire will enter the next game against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Worcestershire in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Beau Webster, who has scored 288 runs in 6 innings at an average of 48, and Usman Tariq, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 25.83. On the other hand, Worcestershire will also be aiming to secure a win in this game. The team will rely on its better form, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 161 runs in 6 innings at an average of 40.25, and Adam Finch, who holds 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.83.

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 52%

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 48%

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Warwickshire finally finds itself on the right track in the T20 Blast. After starting the tournament with five consecutive losses, they have finally secured a win in the previous match. With the next game being against Worcestershire, the team will look at it as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum. Warwickshire will be playing at its home, and also holds a strong record over Worcestershire. They have batsmen such as Rob Yates, who has scored 148 runs in 6 innings at an average of 24.66, and Sam Hain, who has scored 96 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24. Oliver Hannon-Delby has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.75.

On the other hand, Worcestershire has shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team has secured three wins and three losses in six games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. But with the next game being against Warwickshire, it will be slightly challenging for them to get back on track. They have batsmen such as Kashif Ali, who has scored 120 runs in 6 innings at an average of 20, and Adam Hose, who has scored 119 runs in 6 innings at an average of 19.83. Usama Mir has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.50.

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Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Warwickshire and Worcestershire will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, which gives the home-ground advantage to Warwickshire. This venue has hosted 32 T20Is, out of which 19 games have been won by the team batting first, and 12 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Warwickshire and Worcestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 58% Humidity 17° - 31° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 58% Humidity 17° - 31° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Warwickshire and Worcestershire Player List

Team Form

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has regained its winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Ed Barnard, who has scored 84 runs in 6 innings at an average of 14, and Rob Yates, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.25.

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has not been able to show good performances lately. Due to this reason, the team is now having three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Matthew Waite, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.62, and Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 108 runs in 5 innings at an average of 21.60.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire T20 Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Beau Webster is the highest run-scorer for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 288 runs in just 6 innings at an average of 48.

Sikandar Raza is the top run-scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has managed to score 161 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 40.25.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Usman Tariq is still leading the wicket-taking charts for Warwickshire in this tournament. However, he has only been able to take 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 25.83.

Adam Finch is leading the wicket-taking charts for Worcestershire, showing his dominance with the ball. He has secured 12 wickets in just 6 innings at an average of 15.83.