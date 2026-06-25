Northamptonshire vs Essex, T20 Blast Match Prediction
NOR
57%
Chance of Winning
ESS
43%
Parimatch
T20
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Essex and Northamptonshire have defeated each other once in head-to-head encounters.
- Chris Lynn, from Northamptonshire, has scored 245 runs in 6 innings at an average of 49.
- Charlie Bennett, from Essex, has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.36.
Northamptonshire vs Essex Chances of Winning
Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team will be taking the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 245 runs in 6 innings at an average of 49, and James Sales, who holds 16 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 11.18. On the other hand, Essex will be eager to secure a win over Northamptonshire in the next game. The team has been on a winning streak, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Charlie Allison, who has scored 220 runs in 4 innings at an average of 110, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.36.
- Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 57%
- Essex Chances of Winning: 43%
Northamptonshire vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Northamptonshire just continued their dominance in the T20 Blast 2026. The team has played six games in this season and have managed to win all of them, as they aim to extend their winning momentum. Along with that, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious in the match against Essex. They have batsmen such as David Willey, who has scored 171 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34.20, and Justin Broad, who has scored 149 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.25. Calvin Harrison has managed to take 7 wickets in just 6 innings at an average of 21.85.
On the other hand, Essex has also been on a winning streak in this tournament. The team holds two losses and four wins in the six games it has played, as it prepares for the upcoming match against Northamptonshire. It will be a bit challenging, noting the fact the team plays it as an away game. They have batsmen such as Paul Walter, who has scored 174 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34.80, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 157 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31.40. Zaman Akhter has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 15.12.
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Northamptonshire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction
The match between Northamptonshire and Essex will be played at the County Ground, which means Northamptonshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 8 T20Is, and all of these games have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Northamptonshire and Essex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Northamptonshire and Essex Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Walter Paul Ian
all rounder
Lynn Chris
batsman
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Willey David
all rounder
Allison Charles
batsman
Broad Justin
all rounder
Critchley Matt
all rounder
Zaib Saif
all rounder
Benkenstein Luc
batsman
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Harmer Simon
bowler
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Fernandes Simon Maurice L
no information yet
Sales James
batsman
Snater Shane
bowler
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Akhter Zaman
all rounder
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Bennett Charlie Edward
no information yet
Team Form
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team has won all of its last five games, as they aim to secure yet another win in the next match. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.14, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 127 runs in 5 innings at an average of 25.40.
Essex Team Form
Essex has also been on a winning streak in this tournament right now. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning run. They have players such as Wiaan Mulder, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.28, and Michael Pepper, who has scored 174 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.
Northamptonshire vs Essex
T20
County Ground, null
Northamptonshire
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Essex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Northamptonshire vs Essex Top Batters
Chris Lynn is holding his place as the top run-scorer for Northamptonshire. He has managed to score 245 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 49.
Charlie Allison is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. He has been able to score 220 runs for the team in just 4 innings at an average of 110.
Northamptonshire vs Essex Top Bowlers
James Sales has been dominant with the ball for Northamptonshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 16 wickets in six games at an average of 11.18.
Charlie Bennett is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in just 6 innings at an average of 15.36.
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