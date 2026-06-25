Leicestershire vs Lancashire, T20 Blast Match Prediction LEI 43 % Chance of Winning LAN 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to get even more exciting for the fans, as Leicestershire will now be going against Lancashire in the next North Group game. This match will be played on 26 June at 11:00 PM IST at Grace Road in Leicester. Leicestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Yorkshire by 12 runs. On the other hand, Lancashire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Durham by 7 wickets. Which one of these two teams gets to increase its rank on the table?

Who will win? Leicestershire Lancashire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has defeated Leicestershire three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Nick Kelly, from Leicestershire, has scored 193 runs in 6 innings at an average of 38.60.

Tom Hartley, from Lancashire, has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19.25.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Lancashire will enter the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Leicestershire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who has scored 225 runs in 4 innings at an average of 75, and Tom Hartley, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19.25. On the other hand, Leicestershire will also be eager to win the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 193 runs in 6 innings at an average of 38.60, and Liam Trevaskis, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.25.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 43%

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 57%

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire has made a terrific comeback in the T20 Blast 2026. The team started its campaign with three consecutive losses, but has now secured three consecutive wins to make a turnaround. But the next game against Lancashire will be challenging, as their record over them has not been favourable. Still, Leicestershire will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Ashton Turner, who has scored 181 runs in 6 innings at an average of 36.20, and Ben Cox, who has scored 135 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.75. Ian Holland has managed to take 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.14.

On the other hand, Lancashire has finally found its rhythm back before heading to this game. The team is now holding two wins and four losses in the six games it has played. And the upcoming match against Leicestershire brings an opportunity to continue its winning momentum, noting its record over them. They have batsmen such as Joseph Moores, who has scored 103 runs in 6 innings at an average of 20.60, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 100 runs in 6 innings at an average of 20. Liam Livingstone has also taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.50.

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Leicestershire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Lancashire will be played at Grace Road, which means Leicestershire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has not hosted any T20I match till now, but it is known for offering a balanced wicket. Seamers will be able to find some movement early in the game, while the batters will be able to score well once they settle. Looking at the pitch conditions, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Leicestershire and Lancashire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 17° - 31° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 17° - 31° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Leicestershire and Lancashire Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has been on a winning streak in this tournament right now. The team holds two losses and three consecutive wins in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Josh Davey, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 100 runs in 6 innings at an average of 16.66.

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has just regained its winning momentum before its match against Leicestershire. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as George Balderson, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.60, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 91 runs in 6 innings at an average of 15.16.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire T20 Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Nick Kelly is leading the run-scoring charts for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to score 193 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 38.60.

Liam Livingstone is holding the top spot in the run-scoring charts for Lancashire. Playing just 4 games for the team, he has managed to score 225 runs at an average of 75.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Liam Trevaskis has been a consistent wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 20.25.

Tom Hartley is leading the wicket-taking charts for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 19.25.