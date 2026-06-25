Sussex vs Surrey T20 Blast Match Prediction
SUS
46%
Chance of Winning
SUR
54%
Parimatch
T20
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Surrey has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sussex.
- Daniel Hughes, from Sussex, has managed to score 181 runs in 6 innings at an average of 36.20.
- Reece Topley, from Surrey, has taken 10 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 17.30.
Sussex vs Surrey Chances of Winning
Surrey will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sussex in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Curran, who has scored 168 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42, and Reece Topley, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.30. On the other hand, Sussex will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. For this, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have players such as Daniel Hughes, who has scored 181 runs in 6 innings at an average of 36.20, and Tymal Mills, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19.80.
- Sussex Chances of Winning: 46%
- Surrey Chances of Winning: 54%
Sussex vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Sussex has finally regained its winning momentum in the T20 Blast. The team is now having two wins and four losses in the six games it has played, as it now aims to extend its winning momentum. But it will be challenging, as their next game is against Surrey. However, Sussex will still be holding the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have batsmen such as Harrison Ward, who has scored 109 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.33, and James Coles, who has scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25. Sean Hunt has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.20.
On the other hand, Surrey has shown mixed performances in this tournament. After playing six games this season, the team has managed to secure three wins and three losses, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. For this, the next game against Sussex brings the best opportunity, noting their record against Sussex has been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Dan Lawrence, who has scored 136 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34, and Jason Roy, who has scored 143 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.83. Tom Curran has managed to take 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.
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Sussex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction
The match between Sussex and Surrey will be played at the County Ground in Hove, which means Sussex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 11 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 4 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 122, but it falls to 94 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Sussex and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Sussex and Surrey Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hughes Daniel
batsman
Roy Jason
batsman
Ward Harrison
batsman
Jacks Will
batsman
Simpson John
wicket keeper
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Curran Sam
all rounder
Alsop Tom
wicket keeper
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Carter Oliver
wicket keeper
Evans Laurie
batsman
Price Tom
batsman
Pope Ollie
batsman
Briggs Danny
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Robinson Oliver
bowler
Jordan Chris
bowler
Mills Tymal
bowler
Lawes Thomas Edward
all rounder
Crocombe Henry T
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Team Form
Sussex Team Form
Sussex has regained its winning momentum in this tournament right before this game. The team holds one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Danny Briggs, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 32.33, and John Simpson, who has scored 138 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.
Surrey Team Form
Surrey has not been able to do well in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Yousef Majid, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 114 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.80.
Sussex vs Surrey
T20
County Ground, null
Sussex
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Surrey
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sussex vs Surrey Top Batters
Daniel Hughes holds his place firm as the top scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has been able to score 181 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 36.20.
Sam Curran is leading Surrey’s batting line-up from the front with his experience. He has managed to score 168 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 42.
Sussex vs Surrey Top Bowlers
Tymal Mills is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in this tournament. In just six games, he has managed to take 10 wickets for the team at an average of 19.80.
Reece Topley is the key bowler for Surrey in this tournament, as he has been a consistent wicket-taker. He holds 10 wickets for the team in this season at an average of 17.30.
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