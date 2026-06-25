Sussex vs Surrey T20 Blast Match Prediction SUS 46 % Chance of Winning SUR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Group of the T20 Blast is about to have its most awaited game, as it would be Sussex going against Surrey. This match is all set to take place on 26 June at 11:30 PM IST at County Ground in Hove. Sussex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Kent by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Surrey is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Hampshire by just 5 runs. Which one of these two teams gets to make it to the top of the table?

Who will win? Sussex Surrey Vote 0 votes

Facts: Surrey has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sussex.

Daniel Hughes, from Sussex, has managed to score 181 runs in 6 innings at an average of 36.20.

Reece Topley, from Surrey, has taken 10 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 17.30.

Sussex vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sussex in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Curran, who has scored 168 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42, and Reece Topley, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.30. On the other hand, Sussex will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. For this, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have players such as Daniel Hughes, who has scored 181 runs in 6 innings at an average of 36.20, and Tymal Mills, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19.80.

Sussex Chances of Winning: 46%

Surrey Chances of Winning: 54%

Sussex vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sussex has finally regained its winning momentum in the T20 Blast. The team is now having two wins and four losses in the six games it has played, as it now aims to extend its winning momentum. But it will be challenging, as their next game is against Surrey. However, Sussex will still be holding the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have batsmen such as Harrison Ward, who has scored 109 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.33, and James Coles, who has scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25. Sean Hunt has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.20.

On the other hand, Surrey has shown mixed performances in this tournament. After playing six games this season, the team has managed to secure three wins and three losses, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. For this, the next game against Sussex brings the best opportunity, noting their record against Sussex has been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Dan Lawrence, who has scored 136 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34, and Jason Roy, who has scored 143 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.83. Tom Curran has managed to take 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.

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Sussex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sussex and Surrey will be played at the County Ground in Hove, which means Sussex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 11 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 4 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 122, but it falls to 94 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sussex and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 78% Humidity 19° - 23° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 78% Humidity 19° - 23° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Sussex and Surrey Player List

Team Form

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has regained its winning momentum in this tournament right before this game. The team holds one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Danny Briggs, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 32.33, and John Simpson, who has scored 138 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has not been able to do well in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Yousef Majid, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 114 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.80.

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Sussex vs Surrey Top Batters

Daniel Hughes holds his place firm as the top scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has been able to score 181 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 36.20.

Sam Curran is leading Surrey’s batting line-up from the front with his experience. He has managed to score 168 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 42.

Sussex vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in this tournament. In just six games, he has managed to take 10 wickets for the team at an average of 19.80.

Reece Topley is the key bowler for Surrey in this tournament, as he has been a consistent wicket-taker. He holds 10 wickets for the team in this season at an average of 17.30.