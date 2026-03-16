Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Prediction DEV 45 % Chance of Winning EMI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Desert Vipers take on MI Emirates in the Qualifier round of the 2025 International League T20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 30 at 08:00 PM IST.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers have once again dominated the group stages this season as they ended the group stages with eight wins in ten matches and ended up at the top of the table. In the second half of the campaign they stuttered a bit as they lost two of the last four games. In the last match, they beat Sharjah Warriorz by five wickets.

Unlike their opponents, MI Emirates did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games. They were excellent in the second half of the season as they ended the group stages with five wins on the bounce. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 45%

MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 55%

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Prediction & Tips 2025

Sam Curran was excellent last season and once again he has done well and led his team from the front. So far he has scored 285 runs with an average of 35.62 and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 182 runs with an average of 26. He was excellent in the last game as he scored 44* off 31 balls which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Abu Dhabi with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates Player List

Team Form

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers have lost two of the last three games but still ended up with eight wins in the group stages.

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates were brilliant in the second half of the season as they won five games on the bounce and ended up second on the table.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Head to Head

MI Emirates and Desert Vipers have managed three wins in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Desert Vipers : 03

MI Emirates: 03

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Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Max Holden to be Desert Vipers’ top batter

Max Holden has had an excellent season so far. In the last game he scored a half century against Sharjah Warriorz and he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Waseem to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem has been the standout batter for MI Emirates this season. So far this season he has scored 293 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Khuzaima Tanveer to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Khuzaima Tanveer did not have a great outing in the last match regardless we are going to back him as with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

AM Ghazanfar to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar has been excellent in the second half of the season for MI Emirates. So far he has 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.