Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Prediction
DEV
45%
Chance of Winning
EMI
55%
Parimatch
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 318 runs, Max Holden is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.
- With 293 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in this campaign.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning
Desert Vipers have once again dominated the group stages this season as they ended the group stages with eight wins in ten matches and ended up at the top of the table. In the second half of the campaign they stuttered a bit as they lost two of the last four games. In the last match, they beat Sharjah Warriorz by five wickets.
Unlike their opponents, MI Emirates did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games. They were excellent in the second half of the season as they ended the group stages with five wins on the bounce. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 45%
- MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 55%
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Prediction & Tips 2025
Sam Curran was excellent last season and once again he has done well and led his team from the front. So far he has scored 285 runs with an average of 35.62 and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.
Kieron Pollard has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 182 runs with an average of 26. He was excellent in the last game as he scored 44* off 31 balls which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Abu Dhabi with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Desert Vipers and MI Emirates Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Pahal Sanjay
all rounder
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Tanvir Khuzaima Bin
bowler
Khan Zahoor
bowler
Gous Andries
wicket keeper
Curran Sam
all rounder
Pollard Kieron
all rounder
Tariq Usman
no information yet
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Payne David
bowler
Al Hasan Shakib
all rounder
Holden Max
batsman
Mousley Dan
batsman
Zaman Fakhar
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Nawaz Hasan
no information yet
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Roy Jason
batsman
Gul Momand Arab
no information yet
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Shah Naseem
bowler
Fletcher Andre
wicket keeper
Team Form
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers have lost two of the last three games but still ended up with eight wins in the group stages.
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates were brilliant in the second half of the season as they won five games on the bounce and ended up second on the table.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Head to Head
MI Emirates and Desert Vipers have managed three wins in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Desert Vipers : 03
MI Emirates: 03
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null
Desert Vipers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mi Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Batters
Max Holden to be Desert Vipers’ top batter
Max Holden has had an excellent season so far. In the last game he scored a half century against Sharjah Warriorz and he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Waseem to be MI Emirates’ top batter
Muhammad Waseem has been the standout batter for MI Emirates this season. So far this season he has scored 293 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers
Khuzaima Tanveer to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
Khuzaima Tanveer did not have a great outing in the last match regardless we are going to back him as with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
AM Ghazanfar to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar has been excellent in the second half of the season for MI Emirates. So far he has 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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