Facts: Dubai Capitals won the Championship last season.

With 17 wickets, Jason Holder was the leading wicket taker for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the last campaign.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals have struggled to make an impact this season as they have looked a shadow of themselves thus far in this tournament. So far Dubai Capitals have lost both games and would be hoping to bounce back in this game. In the last match they went head to head against Gulf Giants and they lost the match by four wickets.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a great start to the campaign as in the opening game they beat MI Emirates with six wickets to spare. In the last match they struggled against Desert Vipers as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost the game by two wickets. As per our calculations, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 36%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 64%

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Tips 2025

Gulbadin Naib had a solid campaign last season as he scored 381 runs with an average of 42.33. So far this season he has struggled to make an impact and in the last match he scored ten which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Phil Salt missed the opening game of the season but started the last game. Even though he did not have a great game we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational prior to this series which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals have struggled to make an impact this season as so far they have lost back to back games.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders missed the playoffs last season, they won the opening game this season but in the last match they fell short against Desert Vipers.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

Dubai Capitals have dominated this fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 4-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Dubai Capitals won the game.

Head to Head:

Dubai Capitals: 04

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 01

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Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Sediqullah Atal to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Sediqullah Atal has had a decent start to the campaign thus far, in the last game against Gulf Giants, he scored 35 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Hales to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Alex Hales was outstanding last season as he scored 405 runs and he has been sensational so far this season as in two matches Hales has scored 32 and 53 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil has had a solid start to the campaign as he has been consistent and so far he has bagged three wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Ajay Kumar had an exceptional game in the last outing against Desert Vipers as he bagged three wickets in the match. Kumar is the leading wicket taker so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.