Facts: Dubai Capitals won the Championship last season.

Desert Vipers lost all four games against Dubai Capitals last season.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they lost three of the first four matches and would be hoping for a better start this term. Dubai Capitals managed to turn things around as they won seven of the last eight matches and went all the way and won the championship.

Desert Vipers had a stunning season last year but faltered in the finals against Dubai Capitals and would be hoping to avenge their loss this term. They won the first four matches last season and would be hoping for a similar impact this season. As per our calculations, Desert Vipers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 41%

Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 59%

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Tips 2025

Gulbadin Naib had a solid campaign last season as he scored 381 runs with an average of 42.33. He was the second highest run scorer for Dubai Capitals which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Max Holden missed most of the season last term as he played just four games but his impact was huge as he scored two half centuries and ended up scoring 230 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers Player List

Team Form

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals did not have a great start to the campaign last season but won eight of the last seven matches.

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers were sensational last season as they ended up at the top of the table and made the Finals last season.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

Dubai Capitals have dominated this fixture in the past against Desert Vipers 6-0. Both sides went head to head in the finals last year and Dubai Capitals won the game.

Head to Head:

Dubai Capitals: 14

Desert Vipers: 06

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Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Rovman Powell had a decent campaign last season as he scored 202 runs last term. He has been brilliant so far in this calendar year and we expect him to make a significant impact this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran to be Desert Vipers’ top batter

Sam Curran had a stunning campaign last season as he was the standout batter for Desert Vipers last term. Curran scored 387 runs with an average of 55.28 and we expect a similar impact this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Gulbadin Naib had an extraordinary campaign last season as he was solid with the bat and was exceptional with the ball. Naib ended the campaign with 11 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lockie Ferguson to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson would be making his comeback in this tournament and we expect him to dominate this campaign even though he hasn’t played cricket for months. Ferguson is one of the best bowlers in T20 cricket which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.