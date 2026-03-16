MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction
EMI
57%
Chance of Winning
ABU
43%
Parimatch
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Facts:
- With 82 runs, Kieron Pollard is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in this campaign.
- With 102 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning
MI Emirates did not have a great game in the last outing as they lost their second game of the season against Desert Vipers. Desert Vipers batted first in the last game and scored 159 runs. MI Emirates eventually faltered in the run chase and they lost the game by one run. MI Emirates have two defeats in three games so far.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had an excellent start to the season as they won the opening game against Sharjah Warriorz but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they lost against Dubai Capitals. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.
- MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 57%
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 43%
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Tips 2025
Kieron Pollard had a decent outing in the last game as he scored 23 off 13 balls and has been impressive so far this season. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well once again.
Phil Salt missed the opening game but has played in the last two games in this campaign. In the last match he scored 27 runs and we expect him to play a key role in this fixture and to score well in the upcoming game.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Hales Alex
batsman
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Banton Tom
batsman
Sharafu Alishan
batsman
Pollard Kieron
all rounder
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Singh Tajinder
all rounder
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Garton George
bowler
Khan Rashid
bowler
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Holder Jason
all rounder
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Pierre Khary
all rounder
Khan Zahoor
bowler
Stone Olly
bowler
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Team Form
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates lost the last game against Desert Vipers by one run. So far this season they have two defeats in three games.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won the opening game of the season but since then they have lost back to back games.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head
MI Emirates have an upper hand in this fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
MI Emirates: 03
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 01
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null
Mi Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters
Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batter
Tom Banton has had a decent run of games as in the last two matches he has scored 32 and 34. We are going to stick with him as we expect him to turn these starts into a big store which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Alex Hales to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter
Alex Hales did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as prior to this innings he scored 32 and 53 and in the first two games and was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers
AM Ghazanfar to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar has had a decent start to the campaign, in the last match he bagged three wickets and with five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
Ajay Kumar was excellent once again in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/28. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- MI Emirates to win - 1.74 (Parimatch)
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win - 2.06 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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