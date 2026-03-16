Facts: With 82 runs, Kieron Pollard is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in this campaign.

With 102 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season.

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

MI Emirates did not have a great game in the last outing as they lost their second game of the season against Desert Vipers. Desert Vipers batted first in the last game and scored 159 runs. MI Emirates eventually faltered in the run chase and they lost the game by one run. MI Emirates have two defeats in three games so far.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had an excellent start to the season as they won the opening game against Sharjah Warriorz but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they lost against Dubai Capitals. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 57%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 43%

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard had a decent outing in the last game as he scored 23 off 13 balls and has been impressive so far this season. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well once again.

Phil Salt missed the opening game but has played in the last two games in this campaign. In the last match he scored 27 runs and we expect him to play a key role in this fixture and to score well in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates lost the last game against Desert Vipers by one run. So far this season they have two defeats in three games.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won the opening game of the season but since then they have lost back to back games.

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

MI Emirates have an upper hand in this fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

MI Emirates: 03

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 01

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders T20i Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now!

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Tom Banton has had a decent run of games as in the last two matches he has scored 32 and 34. We are going to stick with him as we expect him to turn these starts into a big store which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Hales to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Alex Hales did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as prior to this innings he scored 32 and 53 and in the first two games and was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar has had a decent start to the campaign, in the last match he bagged three wickets and with five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Ajay Kumar was excellent once again in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/28. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.