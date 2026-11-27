Rajasthan vs Punjab Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction RAJ 48 % Chance of Winning PUN 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Super League stages have started in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as Rajasthan and Punjab will be facing each other in the first Group B match. This match will be played on 30 November at 9:00 AM IST at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. Rajasthan is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Bengal by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Punjab is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Bihar by 4 wickets.

Who will win? Rajasthan Punjab Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab has won three out of the four head-to-head matches against Rajasthan, losing one.

Mahipal Lomror, from Rajasthan, has scored 357 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 51.

Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa, from Punjab, has taken 11 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.58.

Rajasthan vs Punjab Chances of Winning

Punjab will enter the upcoming match against Rajasthan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Rajasthan in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Vihaan Malhotra, who has scored 242 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.33, and Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa, who holds 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.27. On the other hand, Rajasthan will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Abhijeet Tomar, who has scored 256 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42.66, and Rahul Chahar, who holds 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.27.

Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 48%

Punjab Chances of Winning: 52%

Rajasthan vs Punjab Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan had a great time in the Group stages of the tournament. The team finished at the 2nd spot in Group A standings, having secured 5 wins and 2 losses in 7 games. As they prepare for the Super League match against Punjab, it turns out to be a challenge for them. Their record against Punjab has not been strong in recent games, as the team aims to grab a win by turning the tables. They have batsmen such as Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 233 runs in 7 innings at an average of 46.60, and Rohan Rajbar, who has scored 184 runs in 7 innings at an average of 26.28. Manav Suthar has been able to take 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 19.

On the other hand, Punjab has also shown its dominance in the current stages of the tournament. The team has managed to finish at the 2nd spot in Group B standings, as they grabbed 5 wins and 2 losses in the 7 games they have played. Against Rajasthan, their record has also been strong in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to get another win. They have batsmen such as Ramandeep Singh, who has scored 189 runs in 7 innings at an average of 47.25, and Uday Saharan, who has scored 213 runs in 7 innings at an average of 35.50. Harpreet Brar has been able to take 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 24.22.

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Rajasthan vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan and Punjab will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which 1 game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 116, and it stays at 116 in the second innings as well. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Rajasthan and Punjab could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 49% Humidity 14° - 27° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 49% Humidity 14° - 27° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Rajasthan and Punjab Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Deepak Chahar, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19.87, and Kunal Singh Rathore, who has scored 154 runs in 7 innings at an average of 38.50.

Punjab Team Form

Punjab has shown impressive performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Krish Bhagat, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19, and Anmolpreet Singh, who has scored 182 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.40.

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Rajasthan vs Punjab Top Batters

Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 357 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 51.

Anmolpreet Singh will be a key batsman for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 290 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 36.25.

Rajasthan vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Manav Suthar will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.14.

Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa will be a key bowler for Punjab in the next game. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.58.