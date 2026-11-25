Gujarat vs Goa Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction GUJ 55 % Chance of Winning GOA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The last match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to be an intense match, as Gujarat will be going against Goa in a Group D game. This match will be played on 26 November at 4:30 PM IST at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gujarat is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Hyderabad by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Goa is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Chhattisgarh by 4 wickets. Which one of these two teams could end its campaign with a win?

Who will win? Gujarat Goa Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gujarat and Goa have defeated each other once in head-to-head encounters.

Urvil Patel, from Gujarat, has scored 225 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 22.50.

Vasuki Koushik, from Goa, has taken 13 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.18.

Gujarat vs Goa Chances of Winning

Gujarat will enter the upcoming match against Goa with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances than Goa, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Urvil Patel, who has scored 169 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.80, and Arzan Nagwaswalla, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 24.22. On the other hand, Goa will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Lalit Yadav, who has scored 215 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43, and Vasuki Koushik, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.12.

Gujarat Chances of Winning: 55%

Goa Chances of Winning: 45%

Gujarat vs Goa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat had a good start in this tournament but was not able to continue the same. The team is now standing at the 6th spot in Group D, as they have managed to secure just one win and 4 losses in the 6 games they have played so far. Against Goa, their record has been competent, which could help them to come out victorious in their final group game. They have batsmen such as Khilan Patel, who has scored 150 runs in 5 innings at an average of 30, and Harshal Patel, who has scored 106 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.50. Ravi Bishnoi has been able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.50.

On the other hand, Goa has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds the last spot in the group standings, having secured no wins and 5 losses in the 6 games they have played so far. In their last group game against Gujarat, the team will aim for a strong end to the current campaign. They have batsmen such as Deepraj Gaonkar, who has scored 194 runs in 5 innings at an average of 64.66, and Abhinav Tejrana, who has scored 156 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31.20. Shubham Tari has been able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 23.50.

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Gujarat vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gujarat and Goa will be played at Eden Gardens, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 144 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Gujarat and Goa won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 62% Humidity 17° - 27° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 62% Humidity 17° - 27° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Gujarat and Goa Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Harshal Patel, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 30.33, and Ashutosh Sharma, who has scored 106 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.50.

Goa Team Form

Goa has also not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Felix Alemao, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.83, and Vikash Singh, who has scored 65 runs in 5 innings at an average of 13.

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Gujarat vs Goa Top Batters

Urvil Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 225 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 22.50.

Lalit Yadav will be a key batsman for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 406 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 67.67.

Gujarat vs Goa Top Bowlers

Arzan Nagwaswalla will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.30.

Vasuki Koushik will be a key bowler for Goa in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.18.