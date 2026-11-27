Kerala vs Vidarbha Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction KER 55 % Chance of Winning VID 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Super League Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has generated a lot of buzz, as it will be Kerala going against Vidarbha. This match will be played on 30 November at 11:00 AM IST at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Kerala is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Himachal Pradesh by 67 runs. On the other hand, Vidarbha is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Chhattisgarh by 34 runs.

Who will win? Kerala Vidarbha Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kerala has won three out of its four head-to-head matches against Vidarbha.

Mohammed Azharuddeen, from Kerala, has scored 332 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 47.43.

Yash Kadam, from Vidarbha, has taken 11 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 6.96.

Kerala vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Kerala will enter the upcoming match against Vidarbha with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Vidarbha, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mohammed Azharuddeen, who has scored 283 runs in 5 innings at an average of 70.75, and MD Nidheesh, who holds 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 15.53. On the other hand, Vidarbha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Atharva Taide, who has scored 314 runs in 6 innings at an average of 52.33, and Yash Kadam, who holds 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.81.

Kerala Chances of Winning: 55%

Vidarbha Chances of Winning: 45%

Kerala vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kerala has pulled off a great comeback to make it to the Super League stages. The team finished at the 2nd spot in Group C standings, having secured 5 wins and 2 losses, out of which they won four consecutive games. With the next game being against Vidarbha, it comes as an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Salman Nizar, who has scored 197 runs in 6 innings at an average of 98.50, and Rohan Kunnummal, who has scored 264 runs in 6 innings at an average of 44. Karthik Nair has been able to take 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 22.80.

On the other hand, Vidarbha has also shown its dominance in the group stages. The team went on to be undefeated in the group stages, as they only managed to grab 6 wins and no loss in the 7 games they had played. As the team goes through a challenge by facing Kolkata, they will be eager to secure a win in this game by relying on their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Danish Malewar, who has scored 173 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34.60, and Aman Mokhade, who has scored 68 runs off 42 balls in one game. Saurabh Dubey has been able to take 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.80.

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Kerala vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kerala and Vidarbha will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 13 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 153, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kerala and Vidarbha could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 49% Humidity 14° - 27° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 49% Humidity 14° - 27° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Kerala and Vidarbha Player List

Team Form

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds just one loss and four consecutive wins in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning streak in the next match. They have players such as Biju Narayanan, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.71, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 154 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.80.

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has also been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team has secured four wins and no losses in any of its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Nachiket Bhute, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.75, and Ravikumar Samarth, who has scored 131 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.75.

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Kerala vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Mohammed Azharuddeen will be a key batsman for Kerala in the next game. He has managed to score 332 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 47.43.

Atharva Taide will be a key batsman for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 401 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 40.10.

Kerala vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

MD Nidheesh will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 16 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.53.

Yash Kadam will be a key bowler for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 6.96.