Tripura vs Assam Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction TRI 46 % Chance of Winning ASM 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has generated a lot of buzz, as it will be Tripura going against Assam. This match will be played on 26 November at 4:30 PM IST at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Tripura is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Maharashtra by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Assam is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Kerala by 9 wickets.

Who will win? Tripura Assam Vote 0 votes

Facts: Assam has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Tripura, losing two.

Manisankar Murasingh, from Tripura, has scored 296 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 37.

Akash Sengupta, from Assam, has taken 11 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.44.

Tripura vs Assam Chances of Winning

Assam will enter the upcoming match against Tripura with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Tripura in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Denish Das, who has scored 143 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.60, and Akash Sengupta, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 27.14. On the other hand, Tripura will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manisankar Murasingh, who has scored 157 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.40, and Saurabh Das, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.50.

Tripura Chances of Winning: 46%

Assam Chances of Winning: 54%

Tripura vs Assam Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Tripura has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has lost all of the matches they have played so far in the group stages, which puts them at the 7th spot, as they now aim to end the group stages with a win. Against Assam, their record has not been strong lately, which makes the next game yet another challenge for the team. They have batsmen such as Sridam Paul, who has scored 166 runs in 6 innings at an average of 27.66, and Lakshay Thareja, who has scored 101 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.25. Manisankar Murasingh has been able to take 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13.

On the other hand, Assam has also shown a similar performance in this tournament. The team has also not been able to win any of the seven games they have played this season, which puts them at the last spot in the standings. Against Tripura, their record has been strong, which could help them to end the campaign on a strong note. They have batsmen such as Saahil Jain, who has scored 123 runs in 6 innings at an average of 30.75, and Akash Sengupta, who has scored 111 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.20. Jitumoni Kalita has been able to take 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.50.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tripura vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

The match between Tripura and Assam will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Tripura and Assam won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 58% Humidity 10° - 23° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 58% Humidity 10° - 23° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Tripura and Assam Player List

Team Form

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds losses in all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Chiranjit Paul, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.33, and Mandeep Singh, who has scored 101 runs in 6 innings at an average of 16.83.

Assam Team Form

Assam has also been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds losses in all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mrinmoy Dutta, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 40.40, and Sibsankar Roy, who has scored 103 runs in 5 innings at an average of 20.60.

Tripura vs Assam T20 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null Tripura Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Assam Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Tripura vs Assam Top Batters

Manisankar Murasingh will be a key batsman for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 296 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 37.

Saahil Jain will be a key batsman for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 156 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 22.29.

Tripura vs Assam Top Bowlers

Manisankar Murasingh will be a key bowler for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.44.

Akash Sengupta will be a key bowler for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.44.