Tripura vs Assam Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
TRI
46%
Chance of Winning
ASM
54%
Parimatch
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Assam has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Tripura, losing two.
- Manisankar Murasingh, from Tripura, has scored 296 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 37.
- Akash Sengupta, from Assam, has taken 11 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.44.
Tripura vs Assam Chances of Winning
Assam will enter the upcoming match against Tripura with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Tripura in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Denish Das, who has scored 143 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.60, and Akash Sengupta, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 27.14. On the other hand, Tripura will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manisankar Murasingh, who has scored 157 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.40, and Saurabh Das, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.50.
- Tripura Chances of Winning: 46%
- Assam Chances of Winning: 54%
Tripura vs Assam Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Tripura has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has lost all of the matches they have played so far in the group stages, which puts them at the 7th spot, as they now aim to end the group stages with a win. Against Assam, their record has not been strong lately, which makes the next game yet another challenge for the team. They have batsmen such as Sridam Paul, who has scored 166 runs in 6 innings at an average of 27.66, and Lakshay Thareja, who has scored 101 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.25. Manisankar Murasingh has been able to take 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13.
On the other hand, Assam has also shown a similar performance in this tournament. The team has also not been able to win any of the seven games they have played this season, which puts them at the last spot in the standings. Against Tripura, their record has been strong, which could help them to end the campaign on a strong note. They have batsmen such as Saahil Jain, who has scored 123 runs in 6 innings at an average of 30.75, and Akash Sengupta, who has scored 111 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.20. Jitumoni Kalita has been able to take 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.50.
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Tripura vs Assam Match Toss Prediction
The match between Tripura and Assam will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Tripura and Assam won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Tripura and Assam Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Amit
all rounder
Choudhury Avinav
bowler
Das Bikramkumar
batsman
Das Denish Paramananda
batsman
Debnath Bikramjit
batsman
Das Pallavkumar
batsman
Dey Rajat
batsman
Das Rishav
batsman
Majumder Sanjay
bowler
Dey Saurav
all rounder
Murasingh Manisankar
all rounder
Dutta Mrinmoy
bowler
Paul Chiranjit
bowler
Ghadigaonkar Sumit
wicket keeper
Paul Sankar
bowler
Hussain Mukhtar
bowler
Saha Viki
batsman
Lachit Sunil Girik
bowler
Sarkar Abhijit
bowler
Parag Riyan
all rounder
Sarkar Ajay
bowler
Roy Bishal
no information yet
Sinha Arkaprabha
wicket keeper
Roy Erik Carfew
batsman
Sultan Pravez
all rounder
Roy Sibsankar
all rounder
Team Form
Tripura Team Form
Tripura has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds losses in all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Chiranjit Paul, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.33, and Mandeep Singh, who has scored 101 runs in 6 innings at an average of 16.83.
Assam Team Form
Assam has also been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds losses in all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mrinmoy Dutta, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 40.40, and Sibsankar Roy, who has scored 103 runs in 5 innings at an average of 20.60.
Tripura vs Assam
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null
Tripura
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Assam
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tripura vs Assam Top Batters
Manisankar Murasingh will be a key batsman for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 296 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 37.
Saahil Jain will be a key batsman for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 156 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 22.29.
Tripura vs Assam Top Bowlers
Manisankar Murasingh will be a key bowler for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.44.
Akash Sengupta will be a key bowler for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.44.
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