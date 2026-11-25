Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction SAU 54 % Chance of Winning TAN 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are excited for the upcoming match in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as it will be Saurashtra going against Tamil Nadu. This match will be played on 26 November at 4:30 PM IST at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Saurashtra is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Punjab by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu is also heading to this game after losing its previous match against Delhi by 116 runs.

Who will win? Saurashtra Tamil Nadu Vote 0 votes

Facts: Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra have defeated each other once in the two head-to-head matches.

Vishvaraj Jadeja, from Saurashtra, has scored 311 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 31.10.

Manimaran Siddharth, from Tamil Nadu, has taken 9 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.60.

Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Saurashtra will enter the upcoming match against Tamil Nadu with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harvansh Pangalia, who has scored 189 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.80, and Jaydev Unadkat, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.55. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Balasubramaniam Sachin, who has scored 245 runs in 6 innings at an average of 40.83, and Manimaran Siddharth, who has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.25.

Saurashtra Chances of Winning: 54%

Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 46%

Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Saurashtra has shown strong performances in this tournament so far. But with its last two losses, the team's momentum has been affected, as they now hold the 2nd spot in the standings with 4 wins and 2 losses in 6 games. In the upcoming match against Tamil Nadu, they will aim to secure yet another win, as they have shown better form this season. They have batsmen such as Harvik Desai, who has scored 168 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28, and Prerak Mankad, who has scored 123 runs in 6 innings at an average of 24.60. Krains Fuletra has been able to take 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 16.88.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds the 6th spot in the Group B standings, as they have secured just 2 wins and 4 losses in the six games they have played so far. Their record against Saurashtra has been competent, as the team now aims to turn the tables and possibly grab a win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Amit Sathvik, who has scored 225 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.50, and R Rajkumar, who has scored 73 runs in 6 innings at an average of 12.16. Athisayaraj Davidson has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.28.

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Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

The match between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 5 T20Is, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 204, but it falls to 175 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 43% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 43% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu Player List

Team Form

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Prerak Mankad, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.57, and Vishvaraj Jadeja, who has scored 125 runs in 6 innings at an average of 20.83.

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sai Kishore, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 27, and Shahrukh Khan, who has scored 118 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.60.

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Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Vishvaraj Jadeja will be a key batsman for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 311 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 31.10.

Balasubramaniam Sachin will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next match. He has managed to score 245 runs for the team in his last 6 games at an average of 40.83.

Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat will be a key bowler for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.58.

Manimaran Siddharth will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.60.