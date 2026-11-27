Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction AND 47 % Chance of Winning MUM 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be one of the most intense games in Super League Group B, as the next game will be Andhra Pradesh going against Mumbai. This match will be played on 30 November at 1:30 PM IST at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground. Andhra Pradesh is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Maharashtra by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Mumbai is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Uttarakhand by 86 runs.

Who will win? Andhra Pradesh Mumbai Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai has won all of its head-to-head encounters against Andhra Pradesh.

Hemanth Reddy, from Andhra Pradesh, has scored 323 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 40.38.

Sairaj Patil, from Mumbai, has taken 13 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.65.

Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Chances of Winning

Mumbai will enter the upcoming match against Andhra Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Andhra Pradesh, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 225 runs in 6 innings at an average of 45, and Atharva Ankolekar, who has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.54. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shaik Rasheed, who has scored 225 runs in 5 innings at an average of 56.25, and Satyanarayana Raju, who holds 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 12.40.

Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning: 47%

Mumbai Chances of Winning: 53%

Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Andhra Pradesh was able to show its dominance in the Group stages. The team went on to secure 6 wins and 1 loss in the 7 games they had played, which helped the team to finish at the top spot in Group C standings. Against Mumbai, their record has not been strong lately, which could make the next game a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Ashwin Hebbar, who has scored 215 runs in 6 innings at an average of 53.75, and Hemanth Reddy, who has scored 201 runs in 7 innings at an average of 28.71. KV Sasikanth has been able to take 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 19.63.

On the other hand, Mumbai still remains one of the key contenders in this tournament. The team finished at the top spot in Group D standings, having secured 6 wins and no losses in the 7 games they have played so far. Against Andhra Pradesh, the team stands undefeated, which could help them to secure yet another win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 214 runs in 5 innings at an average of 53.50, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 183 runs in 6 innings at an average of 36.60. Shivam Dube has taken 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.77.

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Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The match between Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which 1 game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 116, and it stays at 116 in the second innings as well. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 49% Humidity 14° - 27° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 49% Humidity 14° - 27° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai Player List

Team Form

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh has shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team has won all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Bailapudi Yeswanth, who has taken 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 16.11, and Seeram Rahul, who has scored 126 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.50.

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has also shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Maxwell Swaminathan, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 16.44, and Hardik Tamore, who has scored 176 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.33.

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Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Top Batters

Hemanth Reddy will be a key batsman for Andhra Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to score 323 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 40.38.

Sarfaraz Khan will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 267 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 38.14.

Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Top Bowlers

Satyanarayana Raju will be a key bowler for Andhra Pradesh in the next game. He has been able to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.88.

Sairaj Patil will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.65.