New Zealand vs India Test Match Prediction NZ 51 % Chance of Winning IND 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of New Zealand is now coming to an end, as both teams prepare for the final and crucial series decider. The second Test is all set to be played from 27 November at 3:30 AM IST at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The first Test match between the two teams ended in a draw. New Zealand will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure a win and take the series. On the other hand, India will also aim for a win in this game to take a historic series win.

Who will win? New Zealand India Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against India, losing one.

KL Rahul has scored 34 runs off 55 balls against Matt Henry, as Henry is yet to take his wicket.

Tom Latham has scored 79 runs off 167 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him three times.

New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning

New Zealand will enter the upcoming match against India with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against India and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Henry Nicholls, who has scored 206 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 52.28, and Glenn Phillips, who took 3 wickets at an average of 51.33. On the other hand, India will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 136 runs off 290 balls, and Jasprit Bumrah, who took 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.80.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 51%

India Chances of Winning: 49%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand was able to show its fighting skills in the first Test to convert it into a draw. This has helped the team to maintain its third spot in the WTC standings, as they have secured 4 wins and 1 loss in 7 matches with 56 points. In the upcoming match against India, the Kiwis will take the home-ground advantage and they also hold a strong record over the visitors in recent games, which could help them with another win. They have batsmen such as Glenn Phillips, who has scored 144 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 42.10, and Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 25.77. Rachin Ravindra has been able to take 2 wickets at an average of 22.

On the other hand, India has not been able to start off the Test series well, as a win went away from their hands. The team still holds the 4th spot in the standings, having secured 5 wins and 4 losses in the 12 games they have played so far. Their upcoming match against New Zealand seems to be yet another challenge, which they will be keen to overcome. They have batsmen such as Rishabh Pant, who has scored 128 runs off 153 balls, and Shubman Gill, who has scored 98 runs off 146 balls. Akash Deep has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 33.33.

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction

The second Test between New Zealand and India will be played at Hagley Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 17 Tests, out of which 4 games have been won by the team batting first, and 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 285, but it increases to 306 in the second innings, falling to 286 in the third innings, to 193 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as the final two days have more than 30% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 43 - 66% Humidity 8° - 24° C Temperature 14 - 29 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 43 - 66% Humidity 8° - 24° C Temperature 14 - 29 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Nathan Smith, who holds a wicket at an economy of 2.89, and Devon Conway, who has scored 69 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34.50.

India Team Form

India has also shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Anshul Kamboj, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 38, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who Has scored 85 runs off 89 balls.

New Zealand vs India Test Hagley Oval, null New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs India Top Batters

Devon Conway will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 994 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 58.47.

KL Rahul will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 792 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 52.80.

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers

Matt Henry will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 33 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.60.

Jasprit Bumrah will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. In his Test career, he has managed to take 239 wickets for the team in 101 innings at an average of 19.93.