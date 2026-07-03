Australia Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Match Prediction ENG 44 % Chance of Winning AUS 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The stage is set for the ultimate finale of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as it will be six time champions Australia Women going against the hosts England Women. This match is all set to take place on 5 July at 8:00 PM IST at Lord's. Australia Women are heading to this game after defeating West Indies Women by 40 runs in the semi-final match. On the other hand, England Women are heading to this game after defeating South Africa Women in the semi-final by 40 runs.

Who will win? Australia Women England Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against England Women.

Beth Mooney has scored 68 runs off 43 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell is yet to take her wicket.

Nat Scriver-Brunt has scored 21 runs off 24 balls against Sophie Molineux, while Molineux has dismissed her twice.

Australia Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women will enter the final match against England Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against England Women in recent games, which could help them to also win the final. They have players such as Ellyse Perry, who has scored 185 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46.25, and Sophie Molineux, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13. On the other hand, England Women will be a close contender in the final match. The team holds the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win the penultimate clash also. They have players such as Danni Wyatt, who has scored 294 runs in 6 innings at an average of 73.50, and Sophie Ecclestone, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.44.

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 56%

England Women Chances of Winning: 44%

Australia Women vs England Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Australia Women have positioned themselves as the favourites to win the final clash. The team has won all of its games in the group stages, and also went on to win the semi-final match one-sided, to advance to the finals. With the final being against England Women, they will be taking advantage of their record over them, which could help them to win. They have batters such as Ashleigh Gardner, who has scored 147 runs in 5 innings at an average of 49, and Beth Mooney, who has scored 174 runs in 6 innings at an average of 43.50. Georgia Wareham has taken 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 9.42.

On the other hand, England Women have also been a close contender in this tournament. The team has gone to perform just like Australia Women, winning all the matches in the group stages and defeating South Africa Women one-sided in the semi-final match. While their record against Australia Women has not been good, the team takes the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Nat Scriver-Brunt, who has scored 169 runs in 3 innings at an average of 84.50, and Heather Knight, who has scored 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38. Charlie Dean has managed to take 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.77.

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Australia Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Australia Women and England Women will be played at Lord's, which means England Women take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 16 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 7 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 152, but it falls to 133 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Australia Women and England Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 53% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 53% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Australia Women and England Women Player List

Team Form

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have been on a strong run in the Women's T20 World Cup. The team has won all of its last five games this tournament, as they now aim to win the finals also. They have players such as Kim Garth, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 25, and Phoebe Litchfield, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.

England Women Team Form

England Women have also shown a similar form in this tournament. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning streak even in the final match. They have players such as Freya Kemp, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.28, and Alice Capsey, who has scored 74 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.50.

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Australia Women vs England Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney still holds her place as a key run-scorer for Australia Women. She has been able to score 287 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 35.88.

Danni Wyatt is standing tall as the highest run-scorer for England Women this tournament. She has managed to score 328 runs in 8 innings at an average of 54.67.

Australia Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Molineux is leading Australia Women's bowling line-up from the front. She has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 6.83.

Charlie Dean has been a key wicket-taker for England Women in this tournament. She holds 16 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.78.