Essex vs Middlesex T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction ESS Chance of Winning MID Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Another intense rematch is all set to take place in the South Group of the T20 Blast, as it will feature Essex going against Middlesex. This match will be taking place on 5 July at 8:30 PM IST at County Ground in Chelmsford. Essex will be looking at this game as a chance to secure another win, as they even take the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Middlesex is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Durham by 100 runs.

Who will win? Essex Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex.

Tom Helm, from Middlesex, has taken 10 wickets in just 8 innings at an average of 24.80.

Paul Walter, from Essex, has scored 2711 runs in 157 innings at an average of 20.69.

Essex vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Essex will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Middlesex, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Paul Walter, who has scored 2711 runs in 157 innings at an average of 20.69, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.25. On the other hand, Middlesex will be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 156 runs in 8 innings at an average of 19.50, and Tom Helm, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 24.80.

Essex Chances of Winning: 57%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 43%

Essex vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Essex has maintained its spot as one of the top performing teams in the South Group. Having secured almost equal wins and losses this season, the team is looking for ways to continue its winning momentum. And the next game against Middlesex brings such an opportunity, as they have been strong against Middlesex and also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Charlie Allison, who has scored 536 runs in 24 innings at an average of 31.52, and Michael Pepper, who has scored 3086 runs in 131 innings at an average of 25.93. Zaman Akhter has taken 15 wickets in 13 innings for the team at an average of 25.13.

On the other hand, Middlesex has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has managed to secure just one win in eight games, and has lost all the other seven games. But in the next game against Essex, they will aim to take advantage of their players' form, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 153 runs in 8 innings at an average of 30.60, and Joshua de Caires, who has scored 131 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.20. Eathan Bosch has taken 7 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 41.42.

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Essex vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Essex and Middlesex will be played at County Ground in Chelmsford, which means Essex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 14 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 123 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The match between Essex and Middlesex will be played without any weather interruptions.

Mostly Cloudy 50% 17° - 29° C 18 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 50% 17° - 29° C 18 kmph

Essex and Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Essex Team Form

Essex has been on a good run in the current stages of the tournament. The team has secured more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue the winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Shane Snater, who holds 63 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 29.65, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 519 runs in 27 innings at an average of 22.56.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has been on a losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team has lost all of its last five games this season, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Zafar Gohar, who holds 4 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37.75, and Leus du Plooy, who has scored 140 runs in 8 innings at an average of 17.50.

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Essex vs Middlesex Top Batters

Paul Walter will be a key batsman for Essex in the next game. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 2711 runs in 157 innings at an average of 20.69.

Max Holden is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to score 156 runs for the team in just 8 innings at an average of 19.50.

Essex vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Charlie Bennett will be a key bowler for Essex in its upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets in the shortest format in 9 innings at an average of 24.25.

Tom Helm continues to lead the wicket-taking charts for Middlesex this season. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 24.80.