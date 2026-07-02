Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire, T20 Blast Match Prediction WAR 54 % Chance of Winning GLO 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central and West Group of the T20 Blast is having a much anticipated game, as it will be Warwickshire going against Gloucestershire. This match will be played on 5 July at 8:00 PM IST at Edgbaston. Warwickshire will aim to take the home-ground advantage and come out victorious in this game. On the other hand, Gloucestershire will be looking at this game as a fine opportunity to continue its winning momentum. But the real question arises, which one of these two teams will make it to the top?

Who will win? Warwickshire Gloucestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has won four out of its last five head-to-head games against Warwickshire.

D'Arcy Short, from Gloucestershire, has scored 5636 runs in 187 innings at an average of 33.15.

Usman Tariq, from Warwickshire, has taken 96 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 18.37.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Warwickshire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who has scored 5636 runs in 187 innings at an average of 33.15, and Marchant de Lange, who holds 184 wickets in 158 innings at an average of 25.23. On the other hand, Warwickshire will also be eager to continue its winning momentum. The next game will be played at their home ground, which could help them to some extent. They have players such as Beau Webster, who has scored 2330 runs in 93 innings at an average of 30.25, and Usman Tariq, who holds 96 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 18.37.

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 54%

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 46%

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Warwickshire has finally regained its form in this tournament. The team has secured more losses than wins in its recent games, which shows that they still have to bring out their best. In the upcoming match against Gloucestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Zen Malik, who has scored 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38, and Dan Mousley, who has scored 1740 runs in 88 innings at an average of 22.59. Jordan Thompson has taken 137 wickets in 125 innings at an average of 25.62.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire have been one of the top-performing teams this season. The team holds more wins than losses in this season, as they aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. Against Warwickshire, the team has been on a winning streak lately, which could help them to grab yet another win. They have batsmen such as Miles Hammond, who has scored 2652 runs in 125 innings at an average of 22.28, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 2432 runs in 139 innings at an average of 22.72. D'Arcy Short has also taken 75 wickets in 119 innings at an average of 31.02.

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Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Warwickshire and Gloucestershire will be played at Edgbaston, which gives the home-ground advantage to Warwickshire. This venue has hosted a total of 32 T20Is, out of which 19 have been won by the team batting first, and 12 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Warwickshire and Gloucestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 61% Humidity 15° - 26° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 61% Humidity 15° - 26° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Warwickshire and Gloucestershire Player List

Team Form

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has started to perform well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Sam Hain, who has scored 5151 runs in 177 innings at an average of 37.87, and Richard Gleeson, who holds 173 wickets in 144 innings at an average of 23.12.

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire also continues to dominate this season with its strong form. The team has also secured more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue its strong run in the next match. They have players such as Jack Taylor, who holds 36 wickets in 56 innings at an average of 31.97, and Kamran Dhariwal, who has scored 106 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.20.

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Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Beau Webster has been a key batsman for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 2330 runs in 93 innings at an average of 30.25.

D'Arcy Short will be a key batsman for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has managed to score 5636 runs in 187 innings at an average of 33.15.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 18.70.

Marchant de Lange will be a key bowler for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has been able to take 184 wickets in 158 innings at an average of 25.23.