England vs India T20i Match Prediction ENG 47 % Chance of Winning IND 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of England is about to get even more exciting for the cricket fans, as both teams gear up for the third T20I. This match is all set to be played on 7 July at 10:00 PM IST at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. England is heading to this game after winning the previous match by 4 wickets and 6 balls remaining. They will aim to secure another win and take the series away from India. On the other hand, India will aim to make a comeback in the next game and level the series.

Who will win? England India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against England, losing just one.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 70 runs off 43 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to take his wicket.

Jacob Bethell has scored 22 runs off 14 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

England vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the third T20I against England with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against England in recent head-to-head matches, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 105 runs in 2 innings at an average of 52.50, and Arshdeep Singh, who took 3 wickets at an average of 13.33. On the other hand, England will aim to continue its winning momentum in this series. For this, the team will be taking up the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Jacob Bethell, who has scored 76 runs off 46 balls, and Sam Curran, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.50.

England Chances of Winning: 47%

India Chances of Winning: 53%

England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England have received a dominant start to the T20I series against India. The team was able to win the second game to take a 1-0 lead, as they now aim to secure another win in the upcoming match. But it will be quite challenging, noting their record against India in T20Is lately. England will still be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Tom Banton, who has scored 39 runs off 32 balls, and Harry Brook, who has scored 39 runs off 15 balls. Jofra Archer has managed to take a wicket in the last game at an economy of 10.

On the other hand, India has been one of the key contenders in this series. After having a loss in the second T20I, the team will now aim to make a comeback in the third and level the series. For this, they will be taking advantage of their experienced lineup and record against England in recent T20Is. They have batsmen such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 102 runs in 2 innings at an average of 51, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 47 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 167.85. Axar Patel has taken a wicket in 2 matches at an economy of 5.

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England vs India Match Toss Prediction

The third T20I between England and India will be played at Trent Bridge, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted a total of 16 T20Is, out of which 10 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 143 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The third T20I between England and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 63% Humidity 16° - 25° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 63% Humidity 16° - 25° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

England and India Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England has now managed to regain its winning momentum in this format. The team now holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Will Jacks, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 8.66, and Sam Curran, who scored 7 runs off 5 balls.

India Team Form

The Indian team has encountered a losing streak in the format they dominated the most. The team has lost three and won one out of its last five games in this format, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Harshit Rana, who holds a wicket in 2 matches at an economy of 10, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50.

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England vs India Top Batters

Jacob Bethell is the highest run-scorer for England in this format lately. He has managed to score 356 runs for the team in his last 10 innings at an average of 44.50.

Abhishek Sharma has been dominating with the bat for India against England. He has managed to score 292 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 29.2.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid continues to be a key bowler for England in this series. He has been able to take 14 wickets for the team in just 10 innings at an economy of 8.45.

Arshdeep Singh has used the English conditions well to come out as India's best bowler. He has managed to take 13 wickets in 9 innings at an economy of 8.66.