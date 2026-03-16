England vs New Zealand Match Prediction ENG 56 % Chance of Winning NEW 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR England take on New Zealand in the 45th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 27 at 07:00 PM IST.

Who will win? England New Zealand Vote 0 votes Facts: With 202 runs, Harry Brook is the leading run scorer for England in this campaign.

With 181 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this campaign.

England vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Even though England did not have a great campaign in the group stages they still made the Super Eight this season. In the Super Eight, England have been phenomenal and have already made the Semifinals. In the last game they went head to head against Pakistan and they won the game by two wickets.

New Zealand have had a decent campaign thus far and a win in this fixture will guarantee a place in the playoffs. In the last game they dominated against Sri Lanka as they eventually won the game by 61 runs. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 56%

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 44%

England vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026

Tom Banton has done well so far in this format but so far in this campaign he has struggled for consistency. In the last game, he scored two runs against Pakistan which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen has been sensational in this format and he has been impressive for New Zealand in this campaign as he has scored 160 runs with an average of 40 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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England vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

England and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England have been flawless in the Super Eight as they have two wins in two games thus far.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand registered an important win in the last outing against Sri Lanka and are unbeaten in the Super Eight.

England vs New Zealand Head to Head

England have dominated this fixture against New Zealand 16-10. Both sides went head to head back on Oct 25 and England won the series.

Head to Head:

England: 16

New Zealand: 10

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England vs New Zealand Top Batters

Harry Brook to be England’ top batter

Harry Brook was exceptional in the last game as he scored a brilliant century and took his team over the line. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert did not have a great outing in the last innings but that doesn't change the fact he has been brilliant in this campaign and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer to be England’ top bowler

Jofra Archer has been sensational so far and has been the standout bowler in this campaign. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Rachin Ravindra has been brilliant with the ball thus far, in the last game he bagged four wickets. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.