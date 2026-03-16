New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction NEW 60 % Chance of Winning SA 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 cricket action returns to the fans, as South Africa begins their tour of New Zealand. The first T20I of the series will take place on 15 March at 11:45 AM IST at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand is heading into this game after being the finalists of the T20 World Cup 2026. On the other hand, South Africa is heading into this series after being the semi-finalists of the T20 World Cup, where they were knocked out by New Zealand.

Who will win? New Zealand South Africa Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand has defeated South Africa four times in its last five head-to-head encounters.

George Linde has scored 21 runs off 9 balls against Mitchell Santner without losing his wicket even once.

Devon Conway has scored 2 runs off 2 balls against Keshav Maharaj and even lost his wicket once.

New Zealand vs South Africa Chances of Winning

New Zealand begins its home season by going against South Africa in the T20I series. The team also turned out to be strong against them in the T20 World Cup semi-final, which increases their chances of winning. They have players such as Devon Conway, who has scored 1739 runs in 60 innings at an average of 35.48, and Mitchell Santner, who has taken 137 wickets in 130 innings at an average of 24.37. On the other hand, South Africa also wants to take revenge for the T20 World Cup semi-final loss. They will be heading to the next game with players such as Tony de Zorzi, who has scored 40 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20, and Keshav Maharaj, who has taken 48 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 26.87.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 60%

South Africa Chances of Winning: 40%

New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand has turned out to be strong against South Africa in their recent head-to-head encounters. Moreover, the team will be taking home ground advantage, which will come out to be another plus point to help them start the series with a win. The team has batsmen such as James Neesham, who has scored 1041 runs in 73 innings at an average of 20.41, and Bevon Jacobs, who has scored 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.66. With the ball, the team will also rely on Kyle Jamieson, who has taken 27 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 36.36.

On the other hand, South Africa will be eager to take revenge for the loss they suffered against the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup semi-final. And their squad strength could make them a close contender to turn the tables in the next game. The team has batsmen such as Rubin Hermann, who has scored 153 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.50, and Jordan Hermann, who has scored 1730 runs in 65 T20s at an average of 31.45. With the ball, they will rely on Gerald Coetzee, who has taken 14 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 32.35.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at the Bay Oval. This ground is known for favouring the teams that bat first. Out of the 24 T20Is played at this venue, 15 have been won by the team batting first, and 5 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score stands at 155, and it drops to 137 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss in the first T20I will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between New Zealand and South Africa won't be affected due to the weather conditions. The match will be supported by clear skies, allowing the spectators to enjoy the entire game.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

New Zealand and South Africa Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has shown a mixed form over their last five T20Is, as the team holds two wins and two losses.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa has shown tremendous form in the T20I format, winning four out of their last five games and losing only one.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters

Mitchell Santner will be among the top batters for New Zealand in the first T20I. He has been able to score 120 runs in his last 9 T20Is at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 139.53.

George Linde, on the other hand, will lead the charge for South Africa’s batting line-up. He has scored 47 runs in his last 4 T20Is at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 156.66.

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers

James Neesham has been one of the best bowlers for New Zealand in this series. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in his last 6 T20Is at an economy of 10.65 and a strike rate of 17.

On the other hand, Keshav Maharaj, the skipper of South Africa, has been their highest wicket-taker recently. He has secured 8 wickets for the team in its last 8 T20Is at an economy of 8.85.