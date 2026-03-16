Facts: In his career, Afridi has taken 330 wickets at an average of 20.84 at an economy rate of 7.88

Babar Azam has scored 4302 runs in T20Is at an average of 39.83 at a strike rate of 128.99

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

Pakistan have many talented players, but as inconsistent as it gets. The likes of Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Agha have done well in patches, but consistency is hard to find. They’ll be excessively dependent on Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, and Faheem Ashraf to do the catastrophic damage with the ball to ensure things work out fine.

However, Zimbabwe’s situation is even worse. They desparately need someone beyond Sikandar Raza to do some magic. They are severely depleted of some oxygen to perform better in the shortest format of the game, with Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, and Brendan Taylor not being as good as they should have been.

PAK’s chances of winning - 85%

ZIM’s chances of winning - 15%

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Saim Ayub to deliver big-time with the bat. He has been Pakistan’s biggest hope over the last year and holds the key to their resurgence. Faheem Ashraf will also be a trump card, especially with the way he has bowled since the Asia Cup. And how can you discount Sikandar Raza? He knows exactly how to produce booster performances with both bat and ball, making him an undisputed figure in Zimbabwe cricket.

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Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has hosted nine T20I matches in total, with batters averaging 22.14 in the first innings at a run-rate of 7.88. That increases to 36.71 in the second innings with a run-rate of 8.76.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.

Clear No Rain 17C no wind

Clear No Rain 17C no wind

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Player List

Team Form

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan are entering the tri-series on the back of a 2-1 series win against South Africa at home.

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe are entering the tri-series on the back of a 3-0 series loss to Afghanistan at home.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have played 21 T20Is against each other, with Pakistan having an upper hand with 18 wins as compared to three wins by Zimbabwe.

Head to Head:

Matches: 21

Pakistan: 18

Zimbabwe: 3

Draw/Tie: 0

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Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Babar Azam is the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game, having scored 4302 runs in T20Is at an average of 39.83 at a strike rate of 128.99. Overall, in the T20s, he has 11409 runs, which he has scored at an average of 43.05 with a strike rate of 129.25. So backing him to do well isn’t too much to ask.

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sikandar Raza continues to shine both with bat and ball, and once again, he will have to bear the responsibility of delivering for the side in the final T20I. In the shortest format of the game, Raza has amassed 6461 runs at an average of 25.63, making him one of the most sorted batters in the format.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shaheen Afridi’s career stands as a testament to his success. In his career, he has taken 122 T20I wickets at an average of 21.54 at an economy rate of 7.71. Extend that search to overall T20s, and you see a bowler rising, delivering on almost all occasions. In his career, Afridi has taken 330 wickets at an average of 20.84 at an economy rate of 7.88.

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sikandar Raza is a legend of Zimbabwe cricket - and for all the right reasons. A true T20 globetrotter, Raza has taken 203 wickets in the shortest format at an average of 26.80. On the international circuit, he has 99 wickets at an average of 22.18, making him a standout performer.