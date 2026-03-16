Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Back-to-back losses have welcomed Sydney Thunder to the 2025 Women’s Big Bash League. None of their players have stood out, which has resulted in the team featuring near the bottom of the table after two rounds of games. Navigating this turmoil and steering the team to a playoff spot will be a litmus test for the tournament’s youngest ever captain, Phoebe Litchfield.

The Sydney Sixers Women’s team started the tournament with a statement win over Perth Scorchers courtesy of a memorable bowling performance (5/15) by captain Ashleigh Gardner. They lost the second game to the Hobart Hurricanes as none of their players managed to take the initiative like Gardner had in the first game. Facing an off-colour Thunder side should give the team the belief to return to winning ways.

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 42%

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 58%

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Sydney Sixers’ star allrounder Ellyse Perry has looked in good touch and also has a sensational record against the Thunder in the WBBL. The 35-year-old is the highest run scorer in this fixture with 614 runs in 19 innings. With scores of 33 and 47* in the two games this season, Perry is in good form. We’re backing her to go big in the match despite the pitch conditions.

Bowlers have traditionally excelled at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. The average aggregate score at the venue last season in five games was just 255. With rain also forecast to interrupt the game, we’re not expecting a high-scoring game. We believe that the aggregate score would stay under the 250-run milestone.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction

The pitch has historically favoured bowlers as only once in five games played at the venue last season have teams scored more than 140 runs. The average score at the Drummoyne Oval in the 2024/25 WBBL was just under 127 runs. Teams batting second won thrice while one game was abandoned. Last season’s results would be in the back of their minds when the captains go out for the toss and hence, we’re expecting them to opt to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

Rain could interrupt the game intermittently and we’ll be praying that the game can see a result albeit with a reduction in overs. The maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women Player List

It is form and not injuries that are troubling the two teams. We’re expecting full-strength sides for both teams in Sydney.

Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

The Sydney Thunder Women’s team have won just once in the previous five games. They are yet to register a single win in two attempts this season in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

The Sydney Sixers Women’s team’s form replicates the movements of a pendulum with wins in alternate games. They have won two of the previous five matches and have one win and a loss in the ongoing WBBL season.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women T20 Drummoyne Oval, null Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Heather Knight to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top batter

Heather Knight is the top scorer for the Thunder in the tournament so far with solid thirty-plus scores in both games. The English batter can break her shackles if her teammates also perform. Despite the failures of the rest of the team, the 33-year-old has batted at a strike rate of 135 and post scores 30 and 39 in the two matches. Knight averaged over 45 runs in the six matches she played last season and we’re expecting her to go big against the Sixers.

Ellyse Perry to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top batter

Last season’s top scorer, Ellyse Perry, is, unsurprisingly, near the top of the batting charts once again after two rounds of games. The allrounder has scored 80 runs in two games and remained unbeaten in the first match, too. She has found the fence with ease, scoring 15 fours in just 66 balls. With 614 runs at an average of 38.38, she is the most prolific batter in this fixture. Perry has scored 30 or more runs 8 times in 19 games against the Thunder and we’re backing her to make it a ninth time at the Drummoyne Oval.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Sam Bates to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top bowler

Despite a collective failure so far this season for the Sydney Thunder Women’s team, left-arm spinner Sam Bates is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker at the tournament. The 29-year-old finished at the top of the pile alongside Alana King last season with 20 wickets in 12 matches. In the previous 9 games, she has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.27 runs per over.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top bowler

Aussie spinner Ashleigh Gardner announced herself in style with a five-for in the team’s first game of the season. She returned with figures of 5/15 in her quota of 4 overs to lead the team to a 10-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers. While she wasn’t as successful in the second game, the 28-year-old still took a wicket. With 6 dismissals to her name, she leads the bowling charts and will be keen on adding to that tally against the Thunder.