Match details Baroda vs Jammu And Kashmir First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Baroda Squad
|Players
|Bhatt Bhargav, Limbani Raj, Meriwala Lukman, More Akshay, Pandey Sukirt, Pandya Nitya, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu
|Bench
|no information yet
Jammu And Kashmir Squad
|Players
|Aijaz Musaif, Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Sunil Ram, Lotra Sahil, Malik Umran, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Nazir Mir Umar, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Vanshaj, Sharma Vivrant Sushil, Singh Yudhvir, Wadhawan Kanhaiya, Yousuf Mujtaba
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet