Match details Baroda vs Jammu And Kashmir First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

BAR
BAR
JAK
JAK

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Baroda Squad

PlayersBhatt Bhargav, Limbani Raj, Meriwala Lukman, More Akshay, Pandey Sukirt, Pandya Nitya, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu
Benchno information yet

Jammu And Kashmir Squad

PlayersAijaz Musaif, Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Sunil Ram, Lotra Sahil, Malik Umran, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Nazir Mir Umar, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Vanshaj, Sharma Vivrant Sushil, Singh Yudhvir, Wadhawan Kanhaiya, Yousuf Mujtaba
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet